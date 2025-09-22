Everyone's trying to guess what the CMF Headphone Pro's mysterious 'energy slider' does

TL;DR CMF has released a new teaser for the soon-to-be-released Headphone Pro.

The audio device has a feature called the “energy slider.”

It’s currently unknown what this slider does.

Nothing’s sub-brand, CMF, began teasing its first-ever pair of headphones last week. Called the Headphone Pro, there’s not much known about the device yet, other than you’ll be able to customize it with different earpad colors. With the launch only a week away, the company has now shared a new detail about its upcoming audio product.

Similar to Nothing’s Headphone 1, the CMF Headphone Pro will have an assortment of differently-shaped buttons and controls. Among those controls is a feature that looks a lot like a volume slider. However, it appears this slider may not be for controlling volume, as the company calls the feature an “energy slider.”

Nothing’s sub-brand did not elaborate on what the energy slider does, but invited fans to guess its purpose. Some of the more common guesses suggested that the slider may allow you to control the bass level. A few other comments mention the possibility of it controlling the active noise cancelation level or the equalizer.

Whatever it does, we’ll learn about it next week. The Headphone Pro is scheduled to launch on September 29, 2025.

