Anthropic's new Claude Reflect is basically Spotify Wrapped crossed with Digital Wellbeing

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

TL;DR Anthropic is launching Claude Reflect, a new dashboard for tracking your AI usage over time.

Reflect breaks down your Claude usage by type of task, and can also suggest new ways you aren’t yet using it.

Users can set quiet hours and receive “nudges” to let them know it’s time to stop using Claude for a bit.

When it comes to working with AI, it feels like people fall into one of a few categories of users. We’ve got the utterly clueless, sure. There are the people who have dabbled a little with stuff like AI Mode in Search, but aren’t doing any real heavy lifting. And then there are those who actually know their way around and regularly employ AI to help get tasks done. If you’re maybe in that third group but are worried about sliding into the fourth — helpless AI addicts who can’t get anything done the old-fashioned way — Anthropic’s Claude has a new tool that’s built just for you.

We’re talking about Claude Reflect, a new dashboard in Claude Settings that feels like somewhat of a cross between Spotify Wrapped and Digital Wellbeing.

On one side, it’s designed to be a powerful tool for self-reflection, looking at what you’ve been using Claude to get done. You can see how your usage changes over time, going up to a year back. Reflect will break that down by types of tasks, showing how much time you spend using Claude to draft documents, organize your schedule, and everything else it helps you out with.

As you should only expect from an AI tool, there’s plenty of analysis of that usage available, not just looking at how you’ve been taking advantage of Claude in the recent past, but also offering suggestions on new ways you might want to consider employing Claude in the future.

The other side of Claude Reflect feels like Anthropic’s take on Digital Wellbeing, letting you set controls for yourself to place limits on your AI usage. You can define quiet hours for when you know better than to go crawling down an AI rabbit hole, and get a “nudge” from the system reminding you to give it a rest. Of course, you have full control over all of this, and don’t need to take advantage of it at all.

Access to Claude Reflect begins now for users on the Free, Pro, and Max tiers. If you’re not seeing it, Anthropic reminds users that this kind of insight requires having Memory enabled in Settings, so give that a toggle if you’re still having trouble.

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