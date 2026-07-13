Claude just delayed the Fable 5 paywall again, extending free access until this date

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

TL;DR Anthropic has extended free access to Claude Fable 5 for paid subscribers until July 19, 2026.

You can use Claude Fable 5 at no extra charge until you’ve consumed half of your weekly usage quota.

After July 19, Fable 5 is expected to move to a pay-per-use model, requiring usage credits beyond your subscription.

If you’ve been holding off on trying Claude’s latest AI model because of all the confusion around its availability, here’s some good news. Anthropic is giving paid subscribers another chance to use Claude Fable 5 without paying anything extra — at least for now.

The company has had a surprisingly messy rollout for its flagship model. Fable 5 launched as Claude’s most advanced AI, but its momentum didn’t last long. Export restrictions soon limited access in several countries, and once the model became available again, Anthropic announced it would move to a pay-per-use system. That means even people already paying for Claude Pro or other premium plans would eventually need to spend extra to keep using its newest model.

That announcement didn’t sit well with subscribers. It’s like paying for Amazon Prime Video, only to discover the movie you actually wanted to watch still has to be rented separately.

Anthropic has now softened its stance once again. In a post on X, the company said Fable 5 will remain available to paid subscribers until July 19, 2026, extending what was previously supposed to end yesterday (July 12). At the same time, it’s also keeping Claude Code’s higher weekly usage limits in place for another week.

For anyone curious about Fable 5, this is essentially a free trial extension. You can continue experimenting with Anthropic’s most capable model for coding, writing, research, or tackling large projects without seeing an extra charge on your bill.

There’s one important detail to keep in mind, though. Fable 5 isn’t treated the same as Claude’s other models. While it’s included with your subscription during this promotional window, it consumes your weekly allowance much faster. Once you’ve used half of your plan’s weekly quota on Fable 5, you’ll have two choices: switch back to another Claude model to stay within your subscription, or buy usage credits to continue using Fable 5.

The extension covers Claude across the web, desktop, and mobile apps, Claude Code, Microsoft 365, Teams, and the company’s other supported integrations.

As things stand, July 19 is still the cutoff date. If Anthropic sticks to its current plan, Fable 5 will no longer be included with paid subscriptions after that, and anyone wanting to use it will need to purchase usage credits separately. Given how many times the company has changed course over the past few weeks, though, it wouldn’t be surprising if this story had another twist before then.

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