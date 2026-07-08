Claude Fable 5 promotion extended after backlash over early cutoff

Mitja Rutnik / Android Authority

TL;DR Anthropic has extended free access to Claude Fable 5 on paid plans through July 12, 2026.

Paid subscribers can continue using Fable 5 for up to 50% of their weekly usage limit before switching to usage credits or another model.

After July 12, Fable 5 will once again require usage credits instead of being included with standard paid plans.

Just hours before Claude Fable 5 was set to be removed from standard paid subscriptions, Anthropic has changed course and extended promotional access for a few more days.

The company has confirmed that Claude Fable 5 will remain available on all eligible paid plans through July 12, 2026, at 11:59:59 PM PT (2:59:59 AM ET). That means Pro, Max, Team, and premium seat-based Enterprise subscribers can continue using the model without paying extra, at least for now.

The extension comes after Anthropic previously said promotional access would end on July 8 (12 AM PT), forcing users to buy usage credits or access the model through API-based billing. That announcement effectively limited Fable 5 to pay-per-use access, even though many users were already paying for Claude subscriptions.

The temporary extension keeps the same usage rules in place. Paid subscribers can use up to 50% of their weekly usage limit on Fable 5 at no additional cost. Once that limit is reached, users can either purchase usage credits to continue using Fable 5 or switch to another Claude model while using the rest of their weekly quota.

Anthropic also clarified that nothing needs to be activated to receive the benefit. Fable 5 is available across Claude’s web, desktop, and mobile apps, as well as Claude Code and other supported products, provided users are on an eligible paid plan.

The reprieve is only temporary, though. Anthropic says that after July 12, Claude Fable 5 will no longer count toward subscribers’ included weekly usage limits. Users who want to keep using the model after that date will need to enable usage credits, while API access will continue to be billed separately at standard rates.

The company has previously said it hopes to eventually restore Fable 5 as a standard benefit for paid subscribers once capacity allows, but it has not shared a timeline for when that might happen.

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