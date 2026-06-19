Hate Prime Video ads? Morphe users have found an Android TV workaround

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR A new Morphe patch claims to remove ads from Prime Video on Android TV devices.

The creator says the patch was built with extensive help from Claude.

Users still need to download, patch, and manually install a modified Prime Video app on their TV.

Earlier this year, several former Revanced developers and contributors launched Morphe, an open-source app that patches YouTube and YouTube Music to unlock features that would normally require a YouTube Premium subscription. More recently, the Morphe community has expanded beyond YouTube, creating patches for streaming apps like Disney Plus and others to remove ads from these services on Android TV devices.

Now, a community member has released a new Prime Video Android TV patch that aims to deliver an ad-free streaming experience. According to the developer, the patch was created with extensive help from Claude AI and is designed specifically for the Android TV version of the Prime Video app.

How does it work? The patch doesn’t make Prime Video free or bypass subscriptions. Instead, it targets the ads shown to users on Amazon’s ad-supported tier. The creator claims the patch prevents the app from scheduling and loading ad breaks. That means if you are a Prime member and have access to the bundled ad-supported Prime Video plan, you can potentially get uninterrupted playback after installing this patched version of the app on your Android TV devices.

It’s unclear if the patch also grants users access to 4K streaming, since Prime Video’s ad plan only offers HD streaming.

As with previous Morphe streaming patches, installation is far from straightforward. Users need to download a specific Prime Video APK bundle, load it into Morphe, apply the patch, save the modified APK, transfer it to their Android TV device, and then install it manually.

The creator also claims that no DNS blocking, VPNs, or additional network tweaks are required. In fact, they recommend against running DNS filtering tools alongside the patch, saying the modified app works best on its own.

The patch was reportedly tested on an Onn 4K Android TV streaming device. The creator says results may vary across devices such as the NVIDIA Shield, Google TV smart TVs, and Fire TV products.

As always, there are risks involved. Modified apps can violate a streaming service’s terms of service and may stop working without warning. They could also expose users to security risks depending on where the patches come from. Still, the release is another example of how Morphe’s community is rapidly expanding beyond YouTube.

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