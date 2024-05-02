Circle to Search is starting to roll out on the Pixel Tablet

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Google’s Circle to Search feature is starting to roll out for some Pixel Tablet users.

Google announced in late March that the feature would be coming “soon” to the Pixel Tablet, though it didn’t give an exact launch date.

The feature launched on the Galaxy S24, but has since become available on other Samsung and Pixel devices.

Circle to Search is one of the best features that Google has released in years. The company knows it, too, which is why it’s been advertising the feature everywhere. Circle to Search allows you to quickly highlight some text or images on your screen, and it will then search for that info on Google. The company has been slowly rolling out the feature to more and more devices since the original announcement, and now it’s making its way to the company’s Pixel Tablet.

After debuting on the Samsung Galaxy S24 series in mid-January, Circle to Search quickly made its way over to the Google Pixel 8 series via a surprise Pixel Feature Drop that very same month. The feature remained exclusive to Google’s and Samsung’s latest flagship phones until late March, which is when Google rolled it out to its own Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, and Pixel 7a. Meanwhile, Samsung rolled out its big Galaxy AI feature update to the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5, and Galaxy Tab S9 series.

During Google’s announcement in late March, the company said that Circle to Search would also be coming “soon” to the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet, although it didn’t offer an exact release date. As promised, it started rolling Circle to Search out to the Pixel Fold a week later, though there weren’t any signs of it landing on the Pixel Tablet.

Earlier today, though, a tipster informed me that they received Circle to Search on their Pixel Tablet running the latest Android 15 Beta 1.2 release with Google App version 15.17.28.29 installed. They were made aware of this rollout by a popup that appeared on screen informing them that they could now “hold the bottom bar to search what’s on [their] screen.”

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

After tapping “try Circle to Search,” they were able to use the feature on their Pixel Tablet as advertised. Since the bottom bar isn’t shown on the home screen of the Pixel Tablet, they couldn’t invoke the feature there, but they were able to use it everywhere else it’s possible, like in Chrome. They weren’t, however, able to use the feature in split-screen mode, since Google has yet to roll out the Pixel Launcher update that’ll make this possible.

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

The rollout of Circle to Search on the Pixel Tablet appears to be quite limited, as we’ve only heard one report of the feature’s rollout so far. If you’ve received Circle to Search on your tablet, let us know in the comments below! And if you’re wondering when the feature will be available on other devices, it’s coming soon to the Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and Galaxy Z Fold 3.

