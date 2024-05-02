Samsung rolls out One UI 6.1 with limited AI features to S21 series and older foldables (Updated)

Robert Triggs / Android Authority Galaxy Z Fold 4 (L) vs Galaxy Z Flip 4 (R)

TL;DR Samsung is rolling out One UI 6.1 to its 2021 and 2022 flagships, including both S-series and Galaxy Z foldables, starting with its home market of South Korea.

The update is rolling out to the Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Other regions are expected to receive the update soon with Galaxy AI features.

Update: May 2, 2024 (12:45 PM ET): As of now, the Galaxy S21 series and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are getting a limited taste of Galaxy AI features. The changelog for these phones mentions only the Circle to Search feature as part of the One UI 6.1 update. The Z Fold 3 seems to be getting many more AI features, including AI-generated wallpapers and Generative AI image editing. Original article: May 2, 2024 (10:09 AM ET): Galaxy AI features are the hottest new set of features in One UI 6.1, and they played a big part in the Galaxy S24 experience. Samsung has been rolling out One UI 6.1 with Android 14 and Galaxy AI to the Galaxy S23 series, and the update recently reached the Galaxy S22 series. But the company is not done here, as the update has been spotted rolling out to the Galaxy S21 series and several of the company’s previous generation foldables, namely the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Galaxy S21 series gets One UI 6.1 update As spotted by Sammobile in the Samsung community forums, Samsung is rolling out the One UI 6.1 update for the Galaxy S21 series. The update is rolling out to the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and Galaxy S21 Ultra, though the Galaxy S21 FE is not included in this rollout.

Samsung community forums Samsung Galaxy S21 series - One UI 6.1 update with Galaxy AI

Korea is the first region to receive the update, though other regions are expected to join the party soon. With this, even Samsung’s 2021 S-series flagships are joining the AI party.

One UI 6.1 for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 were launched in 2022 and are still very capable foldables. Samsung has promised extensive software support for them, so it’s no surprise that even both of these phones are receiving their update (Fold 4, Flip 4), as spotted by Sammobile (1, 2).

Samsung community forums Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 - One UI 6.1 update with Galaxy AI

The updates add many new features, so they are hefty in size for both phones.

Samsung community forums Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 - One UI 6.1 update with Galaxy AI

Again, they are rolling out first in South Korea, with a broader rollout expected in the coming week.

One UI 6.1 for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 from 2021 also join the AI hype train. Both phones are now receiving their One UI 6.1 update with Galaxy AI features.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 - One UI 6.1 update with Galaxy AI Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 - One UI 6.1 update with Galaxy AI

Sammobile (1, 2) spotted the update rolling out to the Fold 3 and the Flip 3. Once again, the first region to receive these updates is South Korea, with other regions expected to join soon.

Have you received the One UI 6.1 update on your Galaxy smartphone? Do you like it? Let us know your experience in the comments below!

