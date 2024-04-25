Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Bug-fixing Android 15 beta 1.2 is here, just days after beta 1.1
- Google is now rolling out Android 15 beta 1.2 to supported Pixel devices.
- There are five bug fixes listed.
- The next major update to the beta program will likely be Android 15 beta 2, expected to launch during Google I/O.
Just a few days ago, Google issued a significant patch to the Android 15 beta program. Android 15 beta 1.1 fixed a very annoying NFC issue that caused it to, you know, not work at all. Now, today, Google is issuing another point upgrade to the beta program.
Android 15 beta 1.2, as the official changelog lays out, fixes five prominent bugs seen with beta 1.1:
- Fixed an issue that sometimes caused apps to freeze and display an “Application Not Responding” message. (Issue #328865524)
- Fixed a system performance issue that caused excessive battery drain in some cases. (Issue #335718464, Issue #335188185)
- Fixed an issue that caused the system Settings app to crash when trying to add a fingerprint. (Issue #334035378, Issue #335481930)
- Fixed an issue that prevented the system back gesture from working in some cases. (Issue #331303569, Issue #334738577)
- Fixed an issue that could cause the screen to flicker repeatedly. (Issue #325555461)
It is likely there were some other changes as well, but these are the only ones Google is listing in its changelog.
There won’t be any new features added to Android 15 with this release, as those are reserved for numerical upgrades. The next one of those — Android 15 beta 2 — will likely land during Google I/O. That begins on May 14, so mark your calendars.
If you have a supported Pixel already enrolled in the beta program, you should see a notification for the update soon. If you aren’t in the beta and want to give it a shot, we have instructions on how to install Android 15 on your Pixel right now.