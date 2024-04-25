Bug-fixing Android 15 beta 1.2 is here, just days after beta 1.1

Just a few days ago, Google issued a significant patch to the Android 15 beta program. Android 15 beta 1.1 fixed a very annoying NFC issue that caused it to, you know, not work at all. Now, today, Google is issuing another point upgrade to the beta program.

Android 15 beta 1.2, as the official changelog lays out, fixes five prominent bugs seen with beta 1.1:

It is likely there were some other changes as well, but these are the only ones Google is listing in its changelog.