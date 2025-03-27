Circle to Search is getting new text chips for AI Overviews, and here's a demo

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR The latest Google app beta introduces three new chips for AI Overviews through Circle to Search. These chips let you summarize, explain, and extract text from images.

The chips are rolling out server-side on the latest beta release, and we have a demo video for you to check out these chips in action.

Google just announced a big upgrade to AI Overviews in Google Search, allowing it to plan the entire cross-country trip itinerary by itself and expanding it to more languages and regions. But that’s not all the upgrades you’re getting, as the company has quietly added three new chips to the AI Overviews screen when using Circle to Search on your Android flagship.

Google app v16.11.36 beta enables these new chips in the AI Overviews screen when using Circle to Search (and possibly Google Lens too, but we cannot confirm that at this stage). When you circle an image with a lot of text, AI Overviews will offer to summarize, explain, and even extract the text from the image.

Here’s a demo video of the upcoming chips in action:

The Summarize chip creates an AI summary of the text focusing on bullet point headers and incorporating external sources, the Explain chip creates an AI summary of the text that is based mostly on the text itself, and the Extract Text chip extracts all copyable text that is visible in the image.

All three of these chips are being rolled out through server-side flags on the latest beta, so there’s a chance you can get the feature if you sideload the beta. Google hasn’t shared any information on these new chips in AI Overviews that we could spot, so hopefully, they will roll out to all users soon in the stable branch. If you’d rather not use this feature, you can just turn off AI Overviews.

