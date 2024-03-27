The handy Circle to Search feature is coming to more Pixel devices

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has revealed that Circle to Search is now coming to more Pixel devices.

The feature will also come to more Samsung phones as part of the One UI 6.1 update.

Google debuted Circle to Search on the Samsung Galaxy S24 series before bringing the feature to the Pixel 8 line and Pixel 7 series. Now, Circle to Search is coming to plenty more phones, including Google’s other Pixel phones.

Google announced that Circle to Search is being pushed out to the Pixel 6, the Pixel 6 Pro, the Pixel 6a, and the Pixel 7a. It also noted that the feature will be coming soon to the Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold, although it didn’t give an exact launch date.

The feature is effectively a take on the Google Now On Tap function, letting you search for content displayed on-screen by tapping or (surprise) circling said content. Google also noted that Circle to Search will “soon” let you translate on-screen content too, using the example of a food menu or social media post.

More Samsung phones get Circle to Search too This announcement also comes hours after Samsung announced that Circle to Search was coming to a host of older Galaxy devices as part of the One UI 6.1/Galaxy AI update. These phones are the Galaxy S23 series, the Galaxy S23 FE, the Galaxy Z Flip 5, the Galaxy Z Fold 5, and the Galaxy Tab S9 series.

Needless to say, it looks like you’ve got no shortage of options if you want to give this new feature a try. I do, however, hope we see a broad release in the coming weeks so that people with much older phones can see what all the fuss is about too.

This isn’t the only news Google had to share today, as it also revealed several travel-related additions to Search, Maps, and shopping.

