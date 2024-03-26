It's official: Here's when Galaxy AI features will roll out to Samsung phones

TL;DR Galaxy AI features, originally exclusive to the S24 line, are coming to select older devices starting March 28th.

Features like Circle to Search, Live Translate, and Generative Edit are coming along with the One UI 6.1 update.

Samsung is making its Galaxy AI features more widely available, bringing on-device intelligence to a broader range of users. Previously exclusive to the Galaxy S24 series, these AI-powered tools will be available on select older Samsung devices starting March 28 through the One UI 6.1 software update.

The Galaxy S24 series marked the debut of Galaxy AI, a suite of tools designed to enhance user experience through baked-in intelligent AI features. One of the most popular features among those is the Circle to Search feature, which allows you to Google search for information about anything on your screen by simply drawing a circle around it.

Another well-received feature is Live Translate, which enables real-time translation during phone calls and text conversations, removing language barriers for smoother communication.

Chat Assist, another helpful addition coming to more devices, integrates with the Samsung keyboard to enhance written communication. It provides translation suggestions, adjusts writing style, and checks grammar for polished messages.

Perhaps the most intriguing feature is Generative Edit. This AI-powered photo editing tool allows users to remove objects, resize them, or even manipulate the background in their photos for a whole new creative dimension.

Which phones get the new One UI 6.1 Galaxy AI update? The One UI 6.1 update carrying these AI features will reach a vast range of devices, including the Galaxy S23 series (S23, S23 Plus, S23 Ultra), Galaxy S23 FE, the latest foldables Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5, and the Galaxy Tab S9 series (S9, S9 Plus, S9 Ultra). This update extends to devices purchased from major carriers (AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, US Cellular) and retailers (Amazon, Best Buy, etc.).

As advancements in AI continue, it will be fascinating to see how Samsung and other manufacturers push the boundaries of on-device intelligence, shaping the future of smartphone experiences.

