Circle to Search won't work if Google isn't your default search engine (APK teardown)

TL;DR A teardown of the Google app shows that Circle to Search won’t work if Google isn’t your default search engine.

This is an obvious limitation but still disappointing if you’re using an alternative search engine.

Google recently brought Circle To Search functionality to the Galaxy S24 series and Pixel 8 range. The feature allows you to quickly conduct a web search by drawing a circle on a desired area of your phone’s screen. Now, an Android Authority teardown has revealed a significant Circle to Search limitation if Google isn’t your default search engine.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

A teardown of version 15.6.38 of the Google app has revealed that Circle to Search won’t work if Google isn’t your default search engine or assistant app.

Code Copy Text <string name="omnient_error_description_ose_recovery">"Circle to Search unavailable due to your choice of default online search engine. To screen search, set Google as your online search engine."</string> <string name="omnient_error_description_vis_recovery">To search your screen, set Google as your default assistant app.</string> <string name="omnient_error_title_ose_recovery">Circle to Search unavailable</string>

This seems like an obvious limitation as Circle to Search is a Google Search feature after all. But this is still disappointing if you prefer to use Bing, DuckDuckGo, or another search engine.

We’re guessing Google could theoretically support third-party search engines down the line, but we aren’t holding our breath for this. So fans of alternative search engines will need to stick with Google as their default app if they like the idea of Circle to Search.

