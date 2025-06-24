A new Android 14 update is now available for Chromecast with Google TV

TL;DR A new Android 14 update is rolling out to Chromecast with Google TV devices.

The update is landing on devices that are still on Android 12 and those that already have the initial Android 14 update installed.

The initial update was pulled due to reported issues.

After missing the intended 2024 deadline, Google finally started rolling out Android 14 to Chromecast with Google TV in March. That rollout was halted, however, after users reported issues. But as the saying goes, the second time is the charm. Google is now rolling out a new Android 14 update for these devices.

If you own a Chromecast with Google TV device, be on the lookout for version UTTC.241218.008.H1 (via 9to5Google). This Android 14 update is landing on Chromecasts that still have Android 12 installed. It will also replace version UTTC.241218.004 for those who installed the initial Android 14 update.

In addition to Android 14, this update brings: Support for Find My Remote and Customizable Button on the Google TV Voice Remote

January 2025’s security patch

System stability and improvements

For those moving up to Android 14, the update will be a hefty 809MB. It should be a smaller update for those who installed the initial software.

Before the initial OTA was pulled, there were reports claiming that external drives had stopped working. Users also claimed that USB devices and Ethernet adapters weren’t working either.

