Your Chromecast with Google TV is finally graduating from Android 12 to 14

TL;DR Google is starting to roll out the Android 14 update for Chromecast with Google TV.

The new OS update weighs in at 809MB and adds support for Find My Remote and Customizable Button.

Some users claim they are experiencing some issues since installing the update.

The Chromecast with Google TV dongle may be discontinued, but it’s still getting support. Google is now starting to roll out the latest major OS update to the device.

In 2024, Google said that an Android 14 update would come to Chromecast with Google TV later that year. Around August, a Google TV product manager confirmed to Android Authority that the update was still coming, but they didn’t offer a launch date. The wait may have taken longer than expected, but Google has finally followed through on its promise to update Chromecast with Google TV to Android 14.

The update is a hefty 809MB, includes January 2025’s security patch, and offers system stability changes and improvements. It also introduces features like Find My Remote and Customizable Button for the standalone accessory.

Spotted by 9to5Google, it appears some users who have installed the update are running into issues. One report says that external drives have stopped working, while another report claims that USB devices, in general, are having problems. There are also reports of Ethernet adapters not working and a “Low Power” warning appearing when using a multi-purpose adapter.

It’s unclear how many users are experiencing issues. However, the outlet says there are just enough reports to suspect something may not be right.

