The latest version of Chrome for Android has been released and allows you to view your saved passwords, which is a feature previously only available on the desktop variant of the browser.

When you make an account on a website, Chrome gives you the option of saving your username and password in order to log in faster the next time you visit it. Whereas before you had to go to the Google passwords website to view them, you can now do so on your Android device by launching Chrome, opening the “Settings”, and tapping on “Save passwords”.

There you’ll find a list of websites associated with your saved passwords that you can check out by tapping on them. Once you do, the lock screen will pop up for security reasons, which has to be enabled on your device in order for you to get access to the sensitive data. For additional protection, Google has also disabled the option of taking screenshots of passwords.

Chrome’s latest addition definitely isn’t groundbreaking and you likely won’t be using it on a regular basis, but it does come in handy from time to time. Just keep in mind that the update isn’t available for all users yet. Some of you might have already received it, while others should get it shortly.