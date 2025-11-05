Search results for

Mobile

Google makes complex searches easier on mobile with new Chrome feature

Google Search's AI Mode is now just a tap away.
42 minutes ago

Google Chrome logo stock photo 2
Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority
  • Chrome’s AI Mode now has a dedicated button on the new tab page for mobile users (iOS and Android) in the U.S.
  • This makes it easier to access and use AI Mode for complex queries.
  • The AI Mode omnibox chip will soon expand to 160 new countries and support more languages.

Chrome recently added an AI Mode chip to its omnibox on desktop, making it even easier to access AI Mode searches. A similar level of ease is now available to mobile users as well, as Chrome is introducing an AI Mode button on its new tab page.

Starting today in the US, Chrome on iOS and Android will display a handy AI Mode button under the search bar when users open a new tab. This will make it extremely easy to ask complex queries to Google Search, without requiring any further navigation.

Google Chrome AI Mode button

Furthermore, the AI Mode omnibox chip will soon be available in 160 new countries and support additional languages, including Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, and more. Google will also be bringing it mobile, so AI Mode searches will quite literally be just a tap away from the omnibox.

Google hasn’t shared a timeline for this expansion, but we expect it to happen sooner rather than later. We’ve seen the company also experiment with dedicated buttons for Nano Banana and Deep Search, so it’s clear that Google wants to make it easier for users to discover and regularly use its AI offerings.

