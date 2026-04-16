Image generation with Gemini and Nano Banana may be about to feel like it's reading your mind

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Gemini can now use Personal Intelligence with Nano Banana 2 to create more personalized AI images from shorter prompts.

If you connect Google Photos, Gemini can use labeled images of you and your loved ones to guide generation.

The feature is rolling out to eligible AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers in the US, with privacy controls still opt-in.

If Google is going to know your interests and who your family members are, it may as well do something useful with that information. The company has announced that Gemini’s integration with Personal Intelligence now extends to image generation, using what it knows about you — and even your Google Photos collection — to make AI image generation feel more personal, with fewer manual prompts and uploads.

Are you excited to try Gemini's Personal Intelligence feature? 209 votes Yes 63 % No 37 %

In a Google blog post today, the company said it’s now extending Personal Intelligence into Nano Banana 2 to create more tailored images based on your connected Google apps. Instead of typing out a long description of your tastes or uploading a reference image, Google says you can use simpler prompts like “Design my dream house” and let Gemini fill in the blanks based on what it already knows about you.

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Google is also taking things a step further with Photos. If you connect your Google Photos library to Personal Intelligence, Gemini can use actual images of you and your loved ones to guide image generation. The company says the labels you already use for groups of people and pets in Photos help provide the context, so you can ask for something like “create a claymation image of my family and me enjoying our favorite activity” without having to dig up and upload photos manually.

Google

This is the latest step in Google’s broader Personal Intelligence push. The feature was introduced earlier this year to allow Gemini to draw on connected Google services such as Gmail, Photos, YouTube, and Search. Just yesterday, we saw Google expanding access to Personal Intelligence in Gemini to a whole lot more users.

Google says you’ll still have some control if Gemini gets things wrong. If it picks the wrong detail or not quite the right photo, you can refine the result with another prompt, manually choose a different reference image from Google Photos, or check the Sources button to see which image was auto-selected to guide the creation. That means it still has the potential to save you some of the usual hassle, even if it doesn’t always nail it on the first try.

On the privacy side, Google emphasizes that Gemini does not directly train its models on your private Google Photos library. The company adds that connecting Google apps to Gemini remains opt-in, and you can change those settings at any time.

This new personalized image creation experience is rolling out over the next few days to eligible Google AI Pro, AI Ultra, and AI Plus subscribers in the US, which means any paying subscribers in the US should be able to try it out. Support for Gemini in Chrome on desktop and broader availability are planned later.

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