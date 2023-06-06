Sometimes it’s hard to figure out which iPhone model you have. Many of these Apple devices look pretty much the same, with minimal differences in things like logo placement and slight camera location changes. Thankfully, you don’t have to rely on looks to check which iPhone model you have. Let’s show you how to identify Apple smartphones.

To check which iPhone model you have, you have to find the model number in the device. There are multiple ways to do this. It's in the settings, but you must access the phone to see it there. If you can't access it, or would rather not set up the device, you can also find it in different physical spots in the device itself. Where you'll find it depends on which device you have.

Finding which iPhone your model number relates to

How to check which iPhone model you have

There are multiple ways to figure out your iPhone’s model number. The first is to check in the settings.

Find your iPhone model in the settings: Launch the Settings app. Go into General. Tap on About. Look next to Model Number. If you don’t see the simplified model number, tap on it to display it. It should look like a letter followed by four numbers.

Of course, you won’t always have access to the device you want to check the model for. And even if you do, you might not want to go through the setup process before figuring out the iPhone version. Luckily, Apple likes labeling its device models somewhere in its products. It can be a bit hidden, and the label is in different places, depending on the specific phone series. Let’s go through all the possible locations to help you check which iPhone model you have.

Where is the model number on iPhone 7 or earlier iPhones?: If you have an iPhone 7 or earlier model, finding the model number is very easy. Turn the phone around and the model number will be printed right on the back, next to the word “Model.”

Where is the model number on iPhone 8 or later:

Those with an iPhone 8 or later will have to work a bit harder to find the model number. If your iPhone has a SIM card slot, remove the SIM card housing, and the model number will be printed inside the slot, on the upper side, closer to the screen. It is tiny, but it’s there.

If you have a USA version of the iPhone 14 series, there is no SIM card slot, as these only support eSIM. For these devices, Apple printed the model number inside the Lightning connector slot. It’s on the flat edge closer to the screen. Again, it’s very small, so look hard or find a magnifying glass.

It’s also in the box You will also find the iPhone’s model number in the box it came with. Additionally, the box will likely tell you which specific iPhone you have. To trust this, though, you need to make sure it’s actually the box the device came in.

Finding which iPhone your model number relates to Now that you know your iPhone’s model number, it’s time to identify it and figure out the actual device’s name. Here’s a table with all the model numbers that belong to each iPhone version.

iPhone model / release year Model numbers iPhone 14 Pro Max / 2022

A2651, A2893, A2896, A2895, and A2894.

iPhone 14 Pro / 2022

A2650, A2889, A2892, A2891, and A2890.

iPhone 14 Plus / 2022

A2632, A2885, A2888, A2887, and A2886.

iPhone 14 / 2022

A2649, A2881, A2884, A2883, and A2882.

iPhone SE Third Generation / 2022

A2595, A2782, A2785, and A2783.

iPhone 13 Pro Max / 2021



A2484, A2641, A2644, A2645, and A2643.

iPhone 13 Pro / 2021

A2483, A2636, A2639, A2640, and A2638.

iPhone 13 / 2021

A2482, A2631, A2634, A2635 , and A2633.

iPhone 13 mini / 2021

A2481, A2626, A2629, A2630, and A2628.

iPhone 12 Pro Max / 2020

A2342, A2410, A2412, and A2411.

iPhone 12 Pro / 2020

A2341, A2406, A2408, and A2407.

iPhone 12 / 2020



A2172, A2402, A2404, and A2403.

iPhone 12 mini / 2020

A2176, A2398, A2400, and A2399.

iPhone SE Second Generation / 2020

A2275, A2298, and A2296.

iPhone 11 Pro Max / 2019

A2161, A2220, and A2218.

iPhone 11 Pro / 2019

A2160, A2217, and A2215.

iPhone 11 / 2019

A2111, A2223, and A2221.

iPhone XS Max / 2018

A1921, A2101, A2102, A2103, and A2104.

iPhone XS / 2018

A1920, A2097, A2098, A2099, and A2100.

iPhone XR / 2018

A1984, A2105, A2106, A2107, and A2108.

iPhone X / 2017

A1865, A1901, and A1902.

iPhone 8 Plus / 2017

A1864, A1897, and A1898.

iPhone 8 / 2017

A1863, A1905, and A1906.

iPhone 7 Plus / 2016

A1661, A1784, and A1785.

iPhone 7 / 2016

A1660, A1778, and A1779.

iPhone SE First Generation / 2016

A1723, A1662, and A1724.

iPhone 6s Plus / 2015

A1634, A1687, and A1699.

iPhone 6s / 2015

A1633, A1688, and A1700.

iPhone 6 Plus / 2014

A1522, A1524, and A1593.

iPhone 6 /2014

A1549, A1586, and A1589.

iPhone 5s / 2013

A1453, A1457, A1518, A1528, A1530, and A1533.

iPhone 5c / 2013

A1456, A1507, A1516, A1529, and A1532.

iPhone 5 / 2012

A1428, A1429, and A1442.

iPhone 4s / 2011

A1431 and A1387.

iPhone 4 / 2010

A1349 and A1332

iPhone 3GS / 2009

A1325 and A1303.

iPhone 3G / 2008

A1324 and A1241.

iPhone / 2007

A1203.



FAQs

Can I find my iPhone model number in the settings? Yes. You can go to Settings > General > About > Model Number to find your specific iPhone’s model number.

Can I find my iPhone model number in the physical device? Apple likes printing model numbers somewhere in its iPhones. On iPhone 7 or earlier devices, it’s printed right on the back of the phone. If you have a newer phone, the model number will be labeled inside the SIM card slot or inside the Lightning port.

Why should I know my iPhone model number? It’s a good idea to find out your iPhone’s specific model number, especially if you’re buying it second-hand. Many iPhone models look very similar. For example, it’s hard to differentiate the iPhone 13 from the iPhone 14. If you’re paying a bit more for the latest model, you want to make sure it’s actually the latest.

Why are there so many model numbers per iPhone model? Apple changes the model number based on the market it’s made for. For example, the iPhone 14’s A2649 model number is for USA and Puerto Rico devices. Meanwhile, devices for Canada, Guam, Japan, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and U.S. Virgin Islands are labeled A2881.

