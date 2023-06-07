Considering many iPads look so similar, have you ever asked yourself, “what version iPad do I have?” I know I have. And figuring out all the details can be a bit confusing. Today we’ll show you how to check which iPad model you have.

There are two ways to check which iPad model you have. You can find the model number in the settings app by going to General > About > Model Number. If you can't access the settings, the model number is also printed on the back of the device. Turn the iPad around and look at the lower section. The model number will be right next to "Model."

Match the model number with the official iPad name

Editor’s note: We used a Fifth-generation Apple iPad Air running iPadOS 17.0 to formulate instructions within this tutorial. Some things may look different depending on your specific device and software version.

How to check which iPad model you have There are a couple of ways to figure out which iPad model you have. Let’s go through both of them.

Find the iPad model on its back:

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

The easiest method is to look at the back of your iPad. While Apple no longer prints model numbers on the backs of iPhones, and have moved them to more hidden spots, iPads continue the old tradition.

Turn the iPad around and look at the lower section, on its back. You’ll find the model number right next to the “Model” label. It will look like a letter followed by four numbers. For example, a Wi-Fi-only 10th-generation iPad would be “A2696.”

You can find your iPad model in the settings: iPads can get pretty scratched up, making it harder to see the model number on the back. Or maybe you prefer to use the software route. Either way, you can find your iPad’s model number in the iOS settings. Launch the Settings app. Go into General. Tap on About. Find the Model Number section. You should see a more complex model number with a “/”. If you do, tap on the Model Number to display the simplified model number, which starts with a letter and is followed by four numbers.

Match the model number with the official iPad name Once you know your iPad’s model number, you just have to figure out which actual iPad version it represents. Then you’ll know exactly what your iPad’s name is. Here’s a table with all the model numbers that belong to each iPad version.

iPad model / release year Model numbers iPad Pro 12.9-inch 6th generation / 2022

A2436, A2764, A2437, and A2766.

iPad Pro 11-inch 4th generation / 2022

A2759, A2435, A2761, and A2762.

iPad Pro 12.9-inch 5th generation / 2021

A2378, A2461, A2379, and A2462.

iPad Pro 11-inch 3rd generation / 2021



A2377, A2459, A2301, and A2460.

iPad Pro 12.9-inch 4th generation / 2020

A2229, A2069, A2232, and A2233.

iPad Pro 11-inch 2nd generation / 2020

A2228, A2068, A2230, and A2231.

iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation / 2018

A1876, A2014, A1895, and A1983.

iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation / 2018

A1980, A2013, A1934, and A1979.

iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation / 2017

A1670, A1671, and A1821.

iPad Pro 10.5-inch / 2017

A1701, A1709, and A1852.

iPad Pro 9.7-inch / 2016

A1673, A1674, and A1675.

iPad Pro 12.9-inch 1st generation / 2015



A1584 and A1652.

iPad Air 5th generation / 2022

A2588, A2589, and A2591.

iPad Air 4th generation / 2020

A2316, A2324, A2325, and A2072.

iPad Air 3rd generation / 2019

A2152, A2123, A2153, and A2154.

iPad Air 2nd generation / 2014

A1566 and A1567.

iPad Air 1st generation / 2013-2014

A1474, A1475, and A1476.

iPad mini 6th generation / 2021

A2567, A2568, and A2569.

iPad mini 5th generation / 2019

A2133, A2124, A2126, and A2125.

iPad mini 4th generation / 2015

A1538 and A1550.

iPad mini 3rd generation / 2014

A1599 and A1600.

iPad mini 2nd generation / 2013-2014

A1489, A1490, and A1491.

iPad mini 1st generation / 2012

A1432, A1454, and A1455.

iPad 10th generation / 2022

A2696, A2757, and A2777.

iPad 9th generation / 2021

A2602, A2604, A2603, and A2605.

iPad 8th generation / 2020

A2270, A2428, A2429, and A2430.

iPad 7th generation / 2019

A2197, A2200, and A2198.

iPad 6th generation / 2018

A1893 and A1954.

iPad 5th generation / 2017

A1822 and A1823.

iPad 4th generation / 2012

A1458, A1459, and A1460.

iPad 3rd generation / 2012

A1416, A1430, and A1403.

iPad 2nd generation / 2011

A1395, A1396, and A1397.

iPad 1st generation / 2010

A1219 and A1337.



FAQs

Do all iPads have the model number printed on the back? Yes. All iPads come with the model number printed on the back of the device. This is no longer the case with iPhones since the iPhone 8. Apple has been hiding those devices’ model numbers in more discrete places.

Can I find my iPad model number in the settings? You can go to Settings > General > About > Model Number to find your specific iPhone’s model number. Tap on the Model Number to see the simplified model number.

Why should I know my iPad model number? If you bought your iPad new, you probably already know what you got. If you want to know a device’s model number, it’s probably because you’re buying it second-hand or someone is giving it to you. In this case, knowing what you’re getting is a good idea. Especially considering many iPads look nearly the same, so identifying them based on model can be close to impossible.

Why are there so many model numbers per iPad model? Apple uses model numbers to differentiate between its various iPad versions. One of the numbers will identify the Wi-Fi version, while there will be another model number for the cellular version, for example.

