Too good to be true: Samsung might not launch cheaper foldable this year

TL;DR Samsung is reportedly thinking about canceling a cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 foldable phone.

We first heard about this device earlier this year, with suggestions of a price well below $1,000.

The company is apparently considering a cheaper Galaxy Z Flip 7 for 2025, though.

We’ve heard rumors about a cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 earlier this year, with reports pointing to an incredibly low price tag for a foldable phone. Unfortunately, it seems like this cheap model might not see the light of day.

The Elec reports (via SamMobile) that Samsung is reviewing its plans to launch a cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6. It’s believed that a “lack of product differentiation factors” and “uncertainty in the business situation” are the reasons why the Galaxy maker could cancel the device.

The Korean outlet reiterated reports that this cheaper model would’ve lacked the digitizer necessary for S Pen support. It also claimed that the cheaper model was subject to the same folding test (200,000 folds) as the more expensive device while receiving a “waterproof and dustproof function.” We’re not quite sure about the latter, as none of Samsung’s previous foldables were rated for dust resistance. Nevertheless, the outlet added that the device wasn’t thinner than Chinese foldables.

Leaker Revegnus was more definitive on X, alleging that the device was, in fact, canceled.

The Elec also reports that Samsung is considering a cheaper Galaxy Z Flip 7 for release next year. This makes sense as we’ve seen several mid-range Flip foldable phones launching in the last year or so, such as the Motorola Razr 2023 and Nubia Flip 5G.

We do wonder what Samsung will sacrifice to reach a lower price point, though. It stands to reason that a cheap Z Flip 7 could make compromises to the chipset, cameras, cover display, and build quality. But there’s no guarantee that this cheaper Flip 7 would see the light of day, either.

