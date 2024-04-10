The cheapest foldable phone you can buy is now available on pre-order in the US

TL;DR The Nubia Flip 5G is now available to pre-order in the US.

This is the cheapest foldable phone in the market at $499.

Orders will be shipped from April 23, according to the brand.

ZTE debuted the Libero Flip earlier this year in Japan, and it’s the cheapest foldable phone in the world. Nubia would go on to launch this device in Europe as the Nubia Flip 5G. Now, the Nubia device is taking a step closer to launching in the US.

The Nubia Flip 5G is available to pre-order in the US (h/t: Android Police), starting at just $499 for the base 8GB/256GB model and $699 for the 12GB/512GB variant. The base price significantly undercuts the Motorola Razr 2023’s launch price of $699.99, while matching the Google Pixel 7a.

In any event, the Nubia foldable comes with the same mid-range Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset as the Motorola phone. Expect a 6.9-inch folding OLED screen (FHD+, 120Hz) and a small, circular cover display (1.43 inches) akin to a smartwatch screen.

The Nubia Flip 5G also brings a 4,310mAh battery, 33W wired charging, a 50MP+2MP rear camera pairing, and a 16MP selfie camera. Other notable specs include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth 5.2, and Wi-Fi 6E.

Don’t expect wireless charging or water resistance, though, although these omissions aren’t surprising given the price tag. Nubia doesn’t have the best record for long-term updates, either, so you might want to steer clear if this is a high priority for you.

Nubia says pre-orders will be shipped from April 23, so you won’t have too long to wait to get your hands on an affordable foldable phone. The brand is also offering $20 off with the code FLIP20.

