Samsung's entry-level Galaxy Z Fold 6 could cost less than the Galaxy S24

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

TL;DR A report claims the rumored cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 could cost less than $800.

To lower the price, Samsung may compromise on the processor, display, and battery.

The cameras are reported to have similar specifications “to the existing model,” but may have a dual camera setup.

Rumors about Samsung working on two versions of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 have been swirling around for a while now. While some rumors have suggested the second book-style foldable will be an entry-level device, other rumors have suggested the opposite. A new report claims this second Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be an entry-level device and it could be surprisingly affordable.

A report from the Korean outlet SisaJournal-e claims Samsung is planning to release a cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 this year. According to the translation, the report says the “entry-level foldable phone model is estimated to be less than $800.” This would not only be less than half the price of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 ($1,800), but it could make the foldable even cheaper than the vanilla Galaxy S24 ($800).

To achieve this lower price tag, Samsung will reportedly make a few compromises. The specifications of the processor, display, and battery are expected to be downgraded. Meanwhile, the cameras are said to be almost similar “to the existing model.” However, the report does mention a dual camera setup instead of a triple camera setup.

Only a few weeks ago, when we learned the Galaxy Z Fold 6 variant is codenamed Q6a. Roland Quandt of WinFuture claimed he heard during MWC 2024 that the Q6a model may be more expensive than the standard model, in contradiction to earlier reports. It seems we won’t get full clarity on this situation until we get closer to the device’s launch date.

