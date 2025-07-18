ChatGPT may soon watermark your AI-generated images, but there could be a way out (APK teardown)

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

TL;DR OpenAI could be exploring image watermarking for ChatGPT-generated images.

Previous leak suggests the watermark might primarily affect free users, with a “save without watermark” option for some.

This feature is not yet official and may be subject to change before public release.

OpenAI is working on a lot of new features for ChatGPT. We’ve spotted features like Study Together, Image Styles, and even a yearly plan in the works. Continuing the spree, we’ve now found code that indicates ChatGPT could be looking to watermark the images it generates, though some users could get the option to save generated images without the watermark.

Back in April 2025, Tibor Blaho on X spotted that a new ImageGen watermark was in the works within ChatGPT. The app’s strings mentioned the watermark as “image-gen-watermark-for-free,” indicating that it could only be coming to ChatGPT’s free users.

The latest ChatGPT v1.2025.196 beta includes code that enables a “Save without watermark” option when generating images. We managed to activate the feature to give you an early look:

As you can see in the screenshots above, ChatGPT will present the usual options for users on generated images, namely Edit, Select, Save, and Share. When the feature goes live, tapping the three-dot menu will reveal a Save without watermark option. We activated the feature on the free tier of ChatGPT, but that could be because of its in-development nature.

Building upon the previous leak, it could be that the watermark is applied to all ChatGPT-generated images. However, paid subscribers could have the option to save the image without a watermark if they wish. There’s also a chance that all generated images could have a watermark, and all users could have the option to save without a watermark, but the process flow would add enough friction to dissuade the casual user.

ChatGPT hasn’t announced this feature, so there’s still a chance they could scrap the idea of watermarking images, or change other aspects of it. We’ll keep you updated when we learn more.

