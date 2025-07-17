ChatGPT Plus could soon get a yearly plan that will save you money (APK teardown)

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

TL;DR Open AI appears to be working on an annual billing option for its ChatGPT Plus plan.

New code spotted in the latest ChatGPT beta release for Android indicates that the annual subscription could cost $200.

OpenAI currently only offers monthly billing for its premium ChatGPT Plus and Pro tiers, but that may change soon. A recent teardown of the ChatGPT Android app revealed potential support for weekly, annual, and even lifetime subscription options. While nothing is official yet, the latest beta hints that the annual ChatGPT Plus plan may save you a pretty penny.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

A ChatGPT Plus subscription costs $20 per month, which rounds up to $240 if you subscribe for a year. Similarly, the Google AI Pro monthly plan costs $19.99, but Google recently introduced an annual billing option that brings the total price down to $199.99. New strings spotted in the latest ChatGPT beta release (version 1.2025.196 beta) indicate that OpenAI may take the same route for its annual ChatGPT Plus subscription.

Code Copy Text "description": "Plus annual and monthly subscriptions", "identifier": "plus_annual_monthly", "metadata": { "default_package_index": 1 }, "packages": [ { "identifier": "$rc_annual", "platform_product_identifier": "oai.chatgpt.plus", "platform_product_plan_identifier": "oai-chatgpt-plus-1y-20000" }, { "identifier": "$rc_monthly", "platform_product_identifier": "oai.chatgpt.plus", "platform_product_plan_identifier": "oai-chatgpt-plus-1m-1999"

The strings suggest that the upcoming annual ChatGPT Plus plan could cost $200, saving subscribers $40 compared to the monthly billing option. Interestingly, the code does not mention the weekly and lifetime payment plans we saw previously.

OpenAI has not officially announced the annual billing option, but its launch appears imminent. We’ll monitor future developments and let you know as soon as the yearly ChatGPT Plus plan is widely available.

