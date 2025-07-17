Here's how ChatGPT's upcoming 'Study Together' tool could enhance learning (APK teardown)

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

TL;DR OpenAI is working on a dedicated “Study Together” mode to help users grasp concepts better.

Study Together is likely to help break down concepts into simpler terms and follow up with quizzes for more engaged learning.

It is being tested with both free and paid users, suggesting non-paying users might also have access when it launches.

AI tools, such as ChatGPT, have accelerated learning by making concepts much easier to find and summarize. Now, OpenAI appears to be testing a dedicated tool, called “Study Together,” that could improve learning by simplifying topics and asking follow-up questions.

Numerous ChatGPT users reportedly gained temporary access to ChatGPT’s Study Together mode, and their experiences help us understand how it works. Among those who got the feature, Reddit user epic-cookie64 noted that the new Study Together mode appears when you click or tap the Tools menu under ChatGPT’s text box. According to other reports, the mode first inquires about your existing understanding of a subject to tailor the responses.

Based on what you may — or may not — already know, it prepares a study plan and might simplify the complexity to make the topics easier to assimilate. Notably, Google also offers a Learning Coach gem for Gemini Advanced users for a simplified learning experience.

In addition to early reports about Study Together, we have also uncovered further information that may explain how some of its features function. My colleague AssembleDebug discovered the following strings in the version 1.2025.196 beta of the ChatGPT app that relate to its Study Together function:

Code Copy Text <string name="conversation_tutor_system_hint_example_one_liner_1">Help me with my homework</string> <string name="conversation_tutor_system_hint_example_one_liner_2">Explain a topic to me</string> <string name="conversation_tutor_system_hint_example_one_liner_3">Create a practice quiz</string> <string name="disclosure_tutor_acknowledge">Continue</string> <string name="disclosure_tutor_item_explore_subjects">Explore new subjects</string> <string name="disclosure_tutor_item_explore_subjects_desc">Go deep on any topic and ask any question</string> <string name="disclosure_tutor_item_homework_help">Get homework help</string> <string name="disclosure_tutor_item_homework_help_desc">Break down complex problems with approachable, guided explanations.</string> <string name="disclosure_tutor_item_prep_tests">Prep for tests</string> <string name="disclosure_tutor_item_prep_tests_desc">Test your knowledge with quizzes on any topic</string> <string name="disclosure_tutor_subtitle">Your step-by-step guide to learning anything</string> <string name="disclosure_tutor_title">Study and Learn</string> <string name="disclosure_tutor_user_message_example_1">Hey Chat!</string> <string name="disclosure_tutor_user_message_example_2">Help me with my homework?</string>

In these strings listed above, we see the feature’s possible functionality, including the options to explain certain topics, simplifying complex problems into easy-to-digest chunks, and exploring new topics that may be related to the primary concept. The strings also point to ChatGPT’s ability to create sample quizzes to help users recap their learning.

Additionally, we see another option that could help students with their homework, but it’s not clear how the mode specifically differs from existing functionality, where you can simply click a picture of the assignments and share it with ChatGPT.

Since Study Together is still in its testing phase, some of the features mentioned above may not be included in the final release. We can’t say when that will happen — or if it will happen at all — but we will share details with you as soon as we learn more. Curiously, though, OpenAI has been testing Study Together with both paid and free users, and we could see it rolled out to all, irrespective of whether they pay to use an advanced version of ChatGPT or not.

