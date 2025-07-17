ChatGPT's upcoming Image Styles could make it super easy to Ghiblify your images (APK teardown)

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

TL;DR ChatGPT is working on an Image Styles feature that would add a pre-defined instruction set to your prompt to achieve a specific image style in your results.

Users would be able to select from aesthetic styles such as “Anime,” “Cyberpunk,” “Coloring Book,” and more.

These styles can be added as instructions for converting existing images or generating new ones.

ChatGPT’s image generation capabilities are pretty nifty, and it’s largely credited for sparking the viral trend of Studio Ghibli-fying your images. However, given the nature of AI image generation, users must know the right prompt to get the right results, which often isn’t a piece of cake. Many users end up searching for the exact prompt to be used to get a specific style for their generated or converted image. ChatGPT could be looking to simplify this process by introducing Image Styles, allowing users to generate new images or convert existing images according to pre-defined styles from within the app.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

ChatGPT v1.2025.196 beta includes code for generating images following a pre-defined style. Here are what the image styles will be called, and the description and image sample the app provides for them: 80s Glam: Turn this photo into a selfie styled like a cheesy 1980s mall glamour shot, foggy soft lighting, teal and magenta lasers in the background, feathered hair, shoulder pads, portrait studio vibes, ironic ‘glam 4 life’ caption.

80s Glam Anime Art Nouveau Classic Anime Coloring Book

Cyberpunk: Restyle this image with a cyberpunk aesthetic: vivid neon accents, futuristic textures, glowing details, and high-contrast lighting.

Cyberpunk Dramatic Headshot Photo shoot Retro Cartoon Synthwave

When the feature goes live, users will be able to upload an image to ChatGPT and select one of these image styles to feed the attached description as instructions. Alternatively, there’s also a text prompt version that creates a fresh image, though you will have to add more directions for the image as the built-in prompt will merely dictate the artistic look and style.

We managed to activate the process flow to give you a better look:

Style Selector Text Prompt Image Prompt

Since this feature will merely append a set of pre-defined instructions to your prompt, you can modify the instructions to build on them and get different results, like different caption text, for example.

Image Styles are not live within ChatGPT currently, nor has OpenAI announced them. We’ll keep you updated when we learn more.

