ChatGPT is getting an overhaul because 'Chat is dead'

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR OpenAI is reportedly planning a major overhaul of ChatGPT with a focus on AI agents.

The company wants to use ChatGPT to redirect users to higher-value products that can generate revenue.

These changes will start showing up in ChatGPT over the coming weeks.

ChatGPT is already a very capable multi-purpose AI chatbot, and power users have all sorts of useful ChatGPT tricks to get even more out of the tool. However, it seems the chatbot is about to become more than just an AI chatbot.

A new report from the Financial Times states that OpenAI is planning to turn ChatGPT into a “superapp” with a major overhaul in the coming weeks. This redesign will focus on OpenAI’s “Codex” coding tool, as well as agentic AI tools that can perform tasks for users.

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The primary driving force behind these planned changes is revenue. Though ChatGPT has amassed over a billion users since its launch back in 2022, the majority of people use it for free.

That may be good for users, but it’s not great for revenue, and with OpenAI trying to offer an IPO soon, investors will want to know how the company plans to make more money.

The company is now considering ChatGPT to be less of a chatbot and more of a gateway to introduce its users to higher-value tools that can generate revenue.

One senior employee reportedly said, “Chat is dead.” That might sound like hyperbole, especially coming from a company that brought AI chatbots into the spotlight. However, the report also details how OpenAI’s view of ChatGPT has changed over time.

OpenAI core product and platform lead Thibault Sottiaux explained the changes to FT: It will transcend the actual surface . . . what we’re building towards is where you have your own personal agent that is capable of helping you . . . across everything in your life, be it personally or at work. Meanwhile, the company also wants to increase its revenue from businesses. Business users already account for 40% of OpenAI’s revenue, and the company is expecting this to increase to 50% by the end of this year.

These changes will start reflecting in the ChatGPT web and mobile apps over the coming weeks and these will reportedly prompt and redirect users towards OpenAI’s coding tools, image generation, and third-party applications.

In the long run, OpenAI expects ChatGPT to understand user intent automatically, without the need for prompts and features that redirect users to different tools and services.

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