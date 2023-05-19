ChatGPT gets first official app on iOS, Android app not far behind

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

AI sensation ChatGPT now has an official app on iOS. The first of its kind from OpenAI, the ChatGPT app is free to use and is available only in the US for now.

The best part is that the ChatGPT iOS app also integrates Whisper, OpenAI’s speech recognition system. That means the app will accept voice inputs. Moreover, the app brings the handy ability to sync conversations with the AI chatbot across iOS devices. So if you start a chat with ChatGPT on your iPhone, your chat history will also be available on your iPad.

ChatGPT on iOS

If you’re already a ChatGPT Plus subscriber, you can expect exclusive access to GPT -4’s capabilities, early access to features, and faster response times.

OpenAI says the ChatGPT iOS app rollout will expand to more countries in the coming weeks. An Android app is also in the works, says the company. “Android users, you’re next! ChatGPT will be coming to your devices soon,” OpenAI promised in its blog post.

