I tried ChatGPT Go, and I don't think I can ever go back to the free version

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

Love it or hate it, ChatGPT is the search engine of choice in 2025. Even with its many flaws and quirks, there’s no denying that ChatGPT has become an integral part of everyday research and productivity for so many people. The free version has served me well enough for quick answers and casual use, but it has its limitations. So, when OpenAI announced ChatGPT Go, a new $ 5-per-month plan, I was immediately curious.

I’ve been intrigued about the capabilities of GPT-5 and what the next level of AI interaction feels like. However, I wasn’t quite ready to splurge $20/month on something I might not even need. Priced at $ 5 per month in the US, ChatGPT Go is significantly cheaper than Plus and Pro, yet it promises access to more advanced tools, longer context memory, and higher limits. What’s not to like?

To see how it works, I took one for the team and decided to splurge cappuccino money on ChatGPT Go. Here’s everything you get with it, and everything you don’t. Spoiler alert: this is the ChatGPT subscription to get.

Would you pay $5/month for ChatGPT Go? 756 votes Yes, that's a great deal for extended features. 39 % Maybe, depends on availability in my country. 18 % No, I'd rather stick with the free version. 33 % I'd go for ChatGPT Plus instead. 10 %

ChatGPT Go is a bigger jump than you think

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

At its core, ChatGPT Go is a mid-tier upgrade to the free plan that keeps things simple. The biggest draw is that you’re on the latest GPT-5 model, which is the same model that powers the $20 Plus tier. Moreover, since this is a premium tier, you don’t repeatedly hit the response limit, which is an issue I’ve personally encountered. Setting aside the debate over preferences between 4-o and 5, I’m personally quite liking GPT-5’s more precise, less generic answers and have found it to be better at handling nuance.

Take writing, for example. On the free plan, if I asked ChatGPT to draft an email apologizing to a friend who has been waiting for a response while planning out a catch-up whenever he’s in town, the result often read like a boilerplate apology letter. With GPT-5 on Go, I could ask for the same thing and get a response that sounded empathetic and personal, with the right tonal balance. It still won’t replace human-generated content, but it gives you a better first draft to work with. Additionally, the jump to GPT-5 isn’t just about tighter messaging, but also about avoiding the borderline superfluous writing that ChatGPT has become widely associated with. I can get behind that.

Having persistent access to GPT-5's more direct and well-researched responses is a solid incentive to upgrade.

This same difference shows up when I use it for research. On the free tier, after I’d exhausted my daily ration of GPT-5 queries, if I asked for a breakdown of the best laptops under $1000, I’d get a mix of solid recommendations — but it also tossed in some outdated picks that made me double-check their availability and the quality of suggestions.

On Go, the suggestions are simply better and far more relevant. Instead of just listing models, GPT-5 automatically makes a judgment call that I’ll need up-to-date recommendations and explains why each option might work depending on whether I value battery life, portability, or raw performance. It reads less like a compilation of information from existing sources and more like advice from a research assistant. It also goes a step further by tabulating these results based on use cases and even pulls in relevant user comments from Reddit. For productivity tasks, that detail is the difference between spending another 30 minutes fact-checking or being able to reference data and move forward quickly.

It really does change the way you work

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Okay, so we’ve established that GPT-5 is great, and you get more or less persistent access to the latest model with ChatGPT Go. What else?

Once I’d upgraded to ChatGPT Go, what surprised me more than the model upgrade was the expanded context window. With the free plan, the assistant could only juggle a limited amount of information at once. If a conversation got too long, older parts would simply drop off. Go changes that by letting the model keep track of much more text in a single thread. In practice, this means I can share a long draft or a detailed research document, and it won’t immediately lose track of earlier sections.

With a bigger context window, your AI remembers what you actually need.

I tested this by copying and pasting a long, multi-page research paper into the chat window, and it was able to reference points from the start of the piece, even as we worked through the conversation over multiple questions. While context windows have gotten larger over time, this extra breathing room makes a big difference when you’re using the service for serious research instead of just quick, rapid-fire search-style questions.

If you’re drafting something complex, analyzing a big dataset, or just working through a project step by step, instead of trimming or re-explaining, you get to focus on the actual task. I can see this being very useful for students using ChatGPT as a learning tool.

Another change I leaned on heavily is file uploads. Much of my ChatGPT use involves working on data from Excel sheets and PDFs. The free version severely limits uploads, leaving you to search for workarounds or simply wait. Instead of being capped at just a few documents, ChatGPT Go lets you bring in more spreadsheets, PDFs, and reports.

I tested this with a mix of product reviews, specs sheets, and my own notes. The assistant could cross-reference across them, summarize data, and even highlight gaps that I’d overlooked when asked. Obviously, the interpretation benefits from the refinements of GPT-5, but more importantly, I never encountered upload limits during normal use. OpenAI hasn’t revealed the exact limit for the number of file uploads you’re allowed, and if you’re uploading files regularly, you might still need the Plus service. However, Go should cover most common use cases by and large.

Casual users should be more than satisfied by ChatGPT Go's higher file upload limits.

Similarly, there’s advanced data analysis, which opens up more frequent access to analytics tools like Python. For someone like me who isn’t crunching numbers every day but still needs the occasional deep dive, it’s been useful. I uploaded a CSV with historical data of investment instruments and had Go surface patterns that would have taken me hours to figure out manually or implement in Excel. I’ve also been playing around with it to map out visualizations of data I’m receiving from IoT equipment. It’s not something I’d do often, but having access to a tool like ChatGPT has let me experiment without getting into the grunt work of massaging the data to make sense. It is worth noting that these features aren’t new, but it’s the price of ChatGPT Go that makes them significantly more accessible. That’s a key difference, especially for students.

Then there are the limits. Anyone who has used free ChatGPT knows the frustration of being cut off due to rate limits. Try asking 20 questions in a row, and you’ll quickly reach your limit and be downgraded to a lower-tier model. On Go, those restrictions loosen significantly. I’ve run over 40 queries back-to-back while researching and drafting a pitch deck, and I didn’t hit a wall once. When you’re in flow, the last thing you want is an AI telling you to take a break, because of reasons. And definitely not when you’re on a deadline. ChatGPT Go feels a lot more generous in that regard, which to me is worth the cost of the subscription alone.

What you don’t get with ChatGPT Go

Nathan Drescher / Android Authority

Still, it isn’t without limitations. Go is not a replacement for Plus or Pro. If you’re a developer who needs advanced data analysis, or if you’re uploading massive datasets, you’ll eventually hit limits. Expanded memory, while useful, also has caps. Go long enough in a conversation, and ChatGPT will start hallucinating details or losing context. I tested this by feeding it a long, multi-sheet dataset with financial metrics from multiple quarters. After a while, it started misreporting totals and missing some categories. It might’ve been a skill issue on my end, but these memory limits do exist and can absolutely show up depending on your use case.

Go doesn’t replace Plus or Pro but it does make powerful AI accessible to everyday users.

These shortcomings are understandable considering the price, but it’s worth pointing out so expectations remain realistic. There’s a reason the higher-end tools still exist, and for certain professional or research-intensive workflows, Plus or Pro will still be necessary. Or perhaps, you’ve spotted better results from an older GPT model. ChatGPT Plus will let you switch models, which is something you can’t do with Go. Nor can you use the Sora video generator.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a preferred source in Google Search to support us and make sure you never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. Find out more here.

Should you sign up for ChatGPT Go?

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

Where ChatGPT Go truly shines is in the value equation. For the price of a coffee a month, you get a far more capable assistant than the free tier. The $20 Plus plan is still there for those who want everything, but Go fills an important middle ground. It’s not for people who only use ChatGPT once a week to fix a sentence or as a quick search engine replacement. It’s for those who use it often enough to notice its limits but don’t want to pay a premium for features they may not touch. Moreover, anyone who needs the Plus tier for work has likely already invested in it.

Expanded productivity for the cost of a coffee? Sign me up for that.

Ultimately, ChatGPT Go is about unlocking more practical utility without breaking the bank and bringing a larger paying audience into the fold. It doesn’t aim to replace Plus or Pro, and it doesn’t need to. In fact, I can see OpenAI nerfing the free tier over time to bring more paying users into the fold via ChatGPT Go. At some point, it’ll have to. By fixing the major pain points of the free tier — generic answers, short memory, strict rate limits, and restricted tool access — it creates an experience that feels smarter and more capable for everyday heavy users.

After a few days of use, I’ve stopped wondering whether ChatGPT Go was worth the $5 per month, because, without a doubt, it is.

Follow