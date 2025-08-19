ChatGPT now has a subscription plan that costs less than $5/month

OpenAI has launched the cheapest ChatGPT subscription plan ever. The new plan, called ChatGPT Go , costs less than $5 per month, but the catch is that it’s not available everywhere and has only just launched in India.

ChatGPT Go aims to expand the chatbot’s most popular features and make them available at more affordable prices. Not only does the subscription include everything you get with the free version of ChatGPT, it also brings the following additions:

Extended access to GPT-5

Extended access to image generation

Extended access to file uploads

Extended access to advanced data analysis

Longer memory for more personalized responses

Access to projects, tasks, and custom GPTs

A ChatGPT Go subscription costs Rs 399 per month in India (~$4.6), whereas the lowest subscription you can get in the US is the ChatGPT Plus subscription that costs $20 per month. Although it has only launched in India for now, OpenAI is working to bring ChatGPT Go to additional countries and regions. That said, we doubt it’ll ever come to the US. The name suggests it’s a subscription service that’s aimed at more price-sensitive markets where OpenAI seeks to expand its user base.