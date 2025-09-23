ChatGPT's $4.5 subscription is expanding to more countries

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR ChatGPT Go is expanding to one more market.

While a wider release is still not in sight, OpenAI notes that the subscription has been very successful since it launched a month ago.

OpenAI maintains that it is working to expand access to ChatGPT Go to additional countries and regions.

OpenAI is expanding access to ChatGPT Go, its low-cost subscription service to the AI chatbot that costs less than $5. Since its launch, ChatGPT Go has been restricted to the Indian market, with an extremely positive response from users in the country.

Now, ChatGPT Go, with its $4.5 price tag, is headed to Indonesia with an unchanged price. It looks like OpenAI is trialing the subscription in price-sensitive markets first before rolling it out to more regions. The company has not explicitly said that ChatGPT Go is only meant for regions where users are more likely to opt for the low-cost plan. In fact, according to Nick Turley, VP and Head of the ChatGPT app, this ultra-cheap subscription model has proven to be highly successful for the company.

Turley revealed that total ChatGPT subscribers more than doubled in India since the launch of ChatGPT Go last month. This is good news for the future of this entry-level plans as OpenAI will certainly want to replicate this success in more countries.

ChatGPT Go gives you access to everything you get with the free version of ChatGPT, with extended access to GPT-5, image generation, file uploads, and advanced data analysis. You also get longer memory for personalized responses and access to projects, tasks, and custom GPTs. Back when it launched, we tested ChatGPT Go thoroughly and came away quite impressed with what the subscription has to offer.

OpenAI maintains that it is working to expand access to ChatGPT Go to additional countries and regions. Given that the company has started opening up newer markets, we’re hoping the subscription will become wider available over the next couple of months.

