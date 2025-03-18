ChatGPT connecting to your Google Drive and Slack sounds like a remote work game-changer

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR OpenAI is reportedly preparing to launch a new ChatGPT feature called Connectors.

Connectors would tap into shared company resources across Google Drive and Slack in order to address questions.

The tool supposedly respects permissions, only relying on data that aligns with user Drive and Slack access to form responses.

Working a desk job in 2025 looks a whole lot different than it did just a couple decades prior, and for many of us, that’s meant trading the corporate office for a home office. Cloud-based tools like Slack and Google Drive have helped teams communicate and share resources as easily across the hall as across the country, but just because all the resources you’ll need to get the job done are saved to shared folders or pinned to Slack channels doesn’t mean that they’re all equally accessible. This week, we’re hearing about OpenAI’s work on a new development that could do something about just that, linking Drive and Slack to ChatGPT.

The company is working on a feature dubbed ChatGPT Connectors, according to a report from TechCrunch. This would allow the chatbot to tap into shared work resources to address user queries. The system shares relevant data with ChatGPT over an encrypted connection, hopefully satisfying firms that might be a little nervous about letting an AI engine loose in an archive of company secrets, and will respect user permissions, so when you ask ChatGPT something it will only rely upon info in folders and channels you have access to for its response.

Particularly private stuff like Slack DMs won’t be indexed by Connectors, and there are a few gaps in its skill set with shared files, not supporting images in documents, and having only a limited ability to read spreadsheet data.

Still, this sounds like it has the potential to be incredibly useful, and especially so for remote workers. ChatGPT Connector hooked up to Google Drive and Slack could become the stand-in for that employee everyone’s always turning to for answers about policies, or best practices, able to instantly tap into that wealthy of company knowledge. In industries with a lot of turnover, that’s just going to be all the more valuable.

So far, OpenAI has yet to confirm for ChatGPT Connectors. And while TechCrunch reports that the feature should go into testing soon, we don’t yet have any kind of precise timetable.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like