Genshin Impact: How to change your password

Account safety on any platform is important to manage well. When it comes to Genshin Impact, many players end up spending an excessive amount of money on the Wish system. Others pour countless hours into farming Artifact sets, Primogems, and Mora. If you fear for the safety of your account, it may be time to change your email or password. Additionally, it’s simply good practice to change your password every year. This is how to change your password in Genshin Impact.

THE SHORT ANSWER To change your Genshin password, go to account.hoyoverse.com and log into your account. From there, select Account Security Settings > Switch (next to ‘Change Password'). Complete the Security Verification by having them send a code to your account email. Enter the code, and proceed to set up a new password for your account. KEY SECTIONS How to change your Genshin password

How to change your Genshin password from within the game

How to change your Genshin password This process is the same for both desktop and mobile. Additionally, you must already know your current email and password for your account.

In a browser, visit account.hoyoverse.com and log into your account.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

From the Account Management menu on the lefthand side, select Account Security Settings.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Within Account Security Settings, select the Switch option next to Change Password. If you also want to change your Genshin Impact email, you can do that here, too. For now, on with changing your password:

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

To change your Genshin password, you must complete a Security Verification. Select Send code next to the Verification Code field.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

A six-digit verification code will be sent to your email address. Enter it into the Verification Code field, then select Next.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Enter your new password twice, in the New Password and Confirm Password fields. When finished, select Confirm.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

How to change your Genshin password from within the game Genshin Impact now allows you to access your account details from within the game. To do so, open the game and open the Paimon Menu.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Next, tap the Settings button from the vertically-aligned menu along the left.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Within Settings, go down to the Account tab. Tap the Tap to proceed button next to User Center.

From here, you will be redirected to the same account details page as in the browser. Follow all of the above directions to change your password.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

FAQs

Help! I don't remember my Genshin password. If you don’t remember your Genshin password, you can reset it. To do this, go to account.hoyoverse.com and click Forgot Password? underneath the Log In button. Enter your account email, then proceed with the Security Verification. Click Send code, then enter the code sent to your email address in the Verification Code field. After that, you can create a new password.

