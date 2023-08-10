Genshin Impact: How to change your email address

When you create your Genshin Impact account, you tie it to an email address. You can also link it to your Facebook, Google, Apple, or Twitter accounts so that you can log into the game more easily. But at some point, you might want to change it. Here’s how to change your email in Genshin Impact.

QUICK ANSWER To change your Genshin email, go to account.hoyoverse.com and log into your account. From there, select Account Security Settings > Modify Link (next to 'Email'). Complete the Security Verification by having them send a code to your account email; enter the code. Next, enter your new email and have them send a code to your new email. Enter that new verification code, then click Link. KEY SECTIONS How to change your Genshin email on the website

How to change your Genshin email from within the game

How to change your Genshin email on the website In a browser, visit account.hoyoverse.com and log into your account.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

From the Account Management menu on the left hand side, select Account Security Settings.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Within Account Security Settings, select the Modify Link option next to Email. If you need to change your Genshin Impact password, you can do that here also.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

To change your Genshin email, you must complete a Security Verification. Select Send code next to the Verification Code field.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

A six-digit verification code will be sent to your current email address. Enter it into the Verification Code field, then select Next.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Enter your new email in the Email field, then click Send code. Go to your new email address and look for an email containing a verification code. Enter that verification code in the Verification Code field, then click Link.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

How to change your Genshin email from within the game Genshin Impact now allows you to access your account details from within the game. To do so, open the game and open the Paimon Menu in the top left.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Next, tap the Settings button from the vertically-aligned menu along the left.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Within Settings, go down to the Account tab. Tap the Tap to proceed button next to User Center.

From here, you will be redirected to the same account details page as in the browser. Follow all of the above directions to change your email.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Comments