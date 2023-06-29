Changing the cursor on your computer may not be the rage it used to be, but it’s still a great way to add a little splash to your machine. Chromebooks also have this functionality, with some built-in cursor customization and more with third-party apps. Here’s how to change your cursor on a Chromebook.

How to change the cursor on a Chromebook officially Open the Settings app on your Chromebook. Click Advanced in the left navigation pane, and then Accessibility. In the right pane, click Manage accessibility settings.

Palash Volvoikar / Android Authority

Scroll down and select Cursor and Touchpad.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

From here, you can change the color and size of the cursor and highlight it when it is moving. Select Mouse and touchpad settings for more options as well.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

That’s about the limit of cosmetic customization you can get on your Chromebook cursor using the official method. You can also change your Chromebook’s wallpaper and pick a different browser theme from the Chrome store for more personalization.

Using a third-party app for custom cursors on a Chromebook If you like a bit more flair, don’t worry, there’s an app for that. A Google Chrome extension called Custom Cursor for Chrome can let you get many different cursors on your Chromebook. Click the Add to Chrome button.

Palash Volvoikar / Android Authority

Click the Add Extension button.

Palash Volvoikar / Android Authority

The extension with a cursor logo will appear on the Google Chrome address bar. Click it to open. If the extension isn’t visible, you can find it by clicking the Extensions button that looks like a jigsaw piece.

You can pick the cursor you like from the list of popular cursors by clicking the preferred one. Or click the More cursors button to go through the entire collection. Alternatively, Custom Cursor for Chrome also lets you upload your own.

Palash Volvoikar / Android Authority

You can also change the size of the custom cursor using the cursor size button at the top of the extension and return to the default cursor by clicking the power button at the top of the extension.

FAQs

Why is the extension blocked on my Chromebook? If you’re unable to download extensions on your Chromebook, it might be because of school or work IT security policies.

How do I get the cursor back on my Chromebook? On Chromebooks with a touchscreen, you may notice the cursor disappear from time to time. However, tapping the trackpad (if present) or connecting a USB mouse should bring the cursor back.

Comments