How to change the color of your Google Calendar

Within Google Calendar, you can add as many new calendars as you want. You can have one for birthdays, reminders, tasks, and more, and you can even invite others to calendar events. Now, when the events listed under each of these calendars crop up on Google Calendar, they will be shown in a different color. Let’s go over how to change your Google Calendar color.

Adding more colors to Google Calendar

How to change your Google Calendar color Color-coding your calendars on Google Calendar is very simple. It allows you to organize all of the events you have saved on your calendars.

Desktop Go to the Google Calendar website in Google Chrome. On the left side of the interface, there are sidebar sections labeled My calendars and Other calendars. Hover your cursor over the calendar you want to change the color of, and then click the ⠇ button next to it.

There will be a small menu that opens. At the bottom, you will find a variety of different-colored circles. Click on the color that you want for your calendar.

Mobile app (Android and iOS) If you use Google Calendar primarily from your smartphone, you can change Google Calendar colors from within the mobile app. Open the Google Calendar mobile app on your Android or iOS device. In the top left, you will find a large grey button that looks like three horizontal lines; press this.

A sidebar will open on the left of the interface. Scroll down, then select Settings.

Within the Settings menu, find and tap the calendar you wish to change.

You will then find yourself in the options menu for that calendar. There is a button labeled Color, which will also display the calendar’s current color underneath. Press this button.

Finally, from the subsequent pop-out list, select a new color for your calendar.

How to add more colors to Google Calendar If you don’t see the color you want for your calendar from the list, you may need to add more colors to Google Calendar. This is entirely possible on the browser version of Google Calendar. However, for the mobile app, you are limited to the list of colors provided within the settings.

Find the calendar you wish to change the color for on the Google Calendar website; it is located on the left-hand side. Click the ⠇button next to it.

Click the grey plus button underneath all colors in the pop-out menu.

The Choose custom color menu will appear. Here, you can enter the hex code for whatever color you want or use the slider and color customizer to choose a new color for your calendar.

FAQs

