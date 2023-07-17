How to add or remove birthdays on your Google Calendar

We’ve all had memory lapses, and keeping track of birthdays is yet another challenge in that respect. Luckily Google Calendar can keep track of birthdays for you, so you never forget to send friends and family happy wishes, or at least celebrate with a party popper emoji. Here’s how to add or remove birthdays from your Google Calendar.

QUICK ANSWER To add or hide birthdays from Google Calendar, open the My calendars menu from the left-hand side and check or uncheck the box beside Birthdays. You'll have to edit listings in Google Contacts to affect individual birthdays. KEY SECTIONS How to add or edit birthdays

How to hide all birthdays

How to remove individual birthdays

How to add or edit birthdays from Google Calendar When you add birthdays in Google Contacts, those dates are synced automatically with your Google Calendar of the same account.

To enable viewing your contacts’ birthdays, open Google Calendar. Then, click the Main menu in the upper-left corner.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Open the drop-down menu under My calendars and check the box beside Birthdays.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

If you don’t see Birthdays listed as an option, click Contacts. If you don’t see either, go to Settings, scroll down until you see More, and select Birthdays.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

After that, you can toggle which Google accounts and contacts sync with your calendar.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

When someone’s birthday is on the horizon, Google will remind you by suggesting to contact them via email, text, or phone.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

How to hide all birthdays from Google Calendar To hide birthdays, you can follow the same method above to deselect them, removing them from your calendar. Open the Main menu and uncheck the box beside birthdays in the My calendar drop-down.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Alternately, you can navigate to your Settings, scroll down to find Birthdays, and click the Eye icon beside it.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

When you return to your calendar, Google will hide all your contacts’ birthdays from view.

How to remove individual birthdays from Google Calendar Perhaps there are those whose birthdays you no longer need to remember. In that case, you can remove the dates from your Google Contacts so they no longer appear in your Google Calendar.

Open Google Contacts, and select the contact whose birthday you wish to remove. Then, click Edit.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Scroll down until you see the contact’s date of birth, and click the X icon beside to remove it.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Click Save in the bottom right corner to keep your changes. Read more: Is Google Calendar not working? Here’s how to fix it

FAQs

Does Google Calendar send notifications for birthdays? Yes, you can set up notifications for birthdays. Navigate to Settings and select a calendar. Then, click Change, Remove, or Add a notification. You can choose how far in advance and how often you want to be notified of upcoming events.

How do I sync Facebook birthdays with Google Calendar? From your Facebook page, navigate to Events. In Google Calendar, Add a calendar and select From URL. Copy and paste the address from your Facebook Events into the field and click Add calendar.

How do I add birthdays to Google Calendar without Contacts? You’ll have to manually add an event in Google Calendar. Click the Create button, represented by a plus icon, to add a custom event. From there, you can input the relevant details and choose to repeat the event every year.

Comments