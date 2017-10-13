Screen mirroring isn’t the most popular thing people do with their devices. However, there are plenty of niche use cases for such a technology. Some people like it for streaming. Others use it for technical support. Whatever the reason, we hope we can help you achieve it. Here are the best screen mirroring apps for Android and other ways too!
Hardware devices like Chromecast or Kindle Fire sticks
Many of today’s TV streaming dongles have native screen mirroring support. A few of the options include Amazon’s Fire TV and Google’s Chromecast. There are some limitations to each platform. However, they do tend to work rather well. Those who own a Chromecast can just pop open the app, open the menu, and the cast screen option should be there until they re-design the app.
Fire TV is a little more complicated. You use your device’s native screen mirroring feature (on Android 4.2 or higher) to connect to Fire TV. This is similar to how it works on compatible smart TVs. Kindle Fire devices can mirror to Fire TV much more easily.
It takes a little bit of searching around because the options are very numerous. Some TVs can do it and some TVs cannot. Any Android device over Android 4.2 can initiate screen mirroring with a supported TV or streaming stick. Most smart TVs and streaming sticks will work for this. It takes a little tinkering in your menu system, but it does work pretty well once you get it going.
HDMI-out
The best and easiest way to screen mirror is to use a cable. Unfortunately, this tech is getting harder and harder to find. Most Samsung and LG device still have it. Outside of those companies, it gets a little hit or miss. Despite being a pioneer for USB Type-C and its native HDMI capabilities, Google Nexus and Pixel devices don’t have HDMI-out. It’s annoying. However, it’s usually pretty easy to figure out if devices have HDMI-out support via a quick Google Search.
After that, you just have to get the right cable. Samsung devices usually use MHL while LG usually uses Slimport. Most other devices that support HDMI-out use one of the two of those protocols. HDMI-out has the advantage of being rock solid. You can use it offline, there is no worry about weird connection problems unless the cable breaks, and more. The cables can cost a pretty penny, but they usually last a while. With the right screen recording devices, you can even mirror to your computer very easily. This option definitely costs the most money, but it works really well.
Vysor and other Chrome extensions
Koush’s Vysor and similar Chrome extensions work pretty well. They allow you to mirror your device screen to your computer using Google Chrome. These methods generally work good enough for most use cases. Most of the extensions have instructions for use. Usually it doesn’t require a cable. At worst, it requires your usual charging cable. Thus, you usually don’t have to make any additional purchases.
You can download Vysor by clicking here (on your computer). The app is available in Google Play. We would’ve included this one in the list above, but the main part of the process is on your PC as opposed to your device. There are other extension options as well. Play with a few and find the one that works with you.
If we missed any screen mirroring apps and other methods, tell us about it in the comments! You can also click here to check out our latest Android app and game lists!