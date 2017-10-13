

Screen mirroring isn’t the most popular thing people do with their devices. However, there are plenty of niche use cases for such a technology. Some people like it for streaming. Others use it for technical support. Whatever the reason, we hope we can help you achieve it. Here are the best screen mirroring apps for Android and other ways too!

Chrome Remote Desktop Price: Free Chrome Remote Desktop is one of the more popular screen mirroring apps. It doesn't let you mirror your phone screen on a computer. In fact, it does exactly the opposite. The app lets you look at your computer desktop on your mobile device. It works best with tablets. However, it's perfectly usable on a phone. It should also work on any computer with Google Chrome browser support. The app is also free with no in-app purchases.

Google Home Price: Free Google Home is the app for Google Home, Chromecast, and other Google devices. You can directly cast your screen from your device to your TV with this app and a Chromecast. It actually works impressively well. However, most of the use cases, like streaming video, are better done on the Chromecast rather than screen mirroring. Still, if you need your phone screen on a TV, this is a great way to do it. You have to purchase a Chromecast. However, the app is free.

Microsoft Remote Desktop Price: Free Microsoft Remote Desktop is a lot like Chrome Remote Desktop. In fact, it does basically the same thing. It shows you your desktop computer. The app supports Windows Professional and Server editions. In addition, it works well for video and sound streaming should the need occur. It's completely free with no in-app purchases or advertisements. Those running Windows should probably use this one. Otherwise, default to Chrome Remote Desktop for other operating systems.

TeamViewer Price: Free (for individual use) TeamViewer is one of the most popular screen mirroring apps. This one is mainly for diagnostic purposes. You can look at desktops or other mobile devices if needed. It supports HD video and sound transmission, 256-bit AES encryption, and file transfers from both devices. It also supports Mac, Windows, and Linux natively. That's great news. The app is free to use for individual use. Those running businesses have various payment options.

Native smartphone and smart TV mirroring Price: Free Many smart TVs and smartphones can screen mirror things natively. For instance, many Android devices can cast the screen to virtually anything that has Miracast or Chromecast support. As long as your smart TV or smart dongle or whatever can do it, you can screen mirror without downloading an extra app. It's fastest, most efficient way to do screen mirroring as long as you have the proper equipment already in your home or area. It's worth looking into!

Hardware devices like Chromecast or Kindle Fire sticks

Many of today’s TV streaming dongles have native screen mirroring support. A few of the options include Amazon’s Fire TV and Google’s Chromecast. There are some limitations to each platform. However, they do tend to work rather well. Those who own a Chromecast can just pop open the app, open the menu, and the cast screen option should be there until they re-design the app.

Fire TV is a little more complicated. You use your device’s native screen mirroring feature (on Android 4.2 or higher) to connect to Fire TV. This is similar to how it works on compatible smart TVs. Kindle Fire devices can mirror to Fire TV much more easily.

It takes a little bit of searching around because the options are very numerous. Some TVs can do it and some TVs cannot. Any Android device over Android 4.2 can initiate screen mirroring with a supported TV or streaming stick. Most smart TVs and streaming sticks will work for this. It takes a little tinkering in your menu system, but it does work pretty well once you get it going.

HDMI-out

The best and easiest way to screen mirror is to use a cable. Unfortunately, this tech is getting harder and harder to find. Most Samsung and LG device still have it. Outside of those companies, it gets a little hit or miss. Despite being a pioneer for USB Type-C and its native HDMI capabilities, Google Nexus and Pixel devices don’t have HDMI-out. It’s annoying. However, it’s usually pretty easy to figure out if devices have HDMI-out support via a quick Google Search.

After that, you just have to get the right cable. Samsung devices usually use MHL while LG usually uses Slimport. Most other devices that support HDMI-out use one of the two of those protocols. HDMI-out has the advantage of being rock solid. You can use it offline, there is no worry about weird connection problems unless the cable breaks, and more. The cables can cost a pretty penny, but they usually last a while. With the right screen recording devices, you can even mirror to your computer very easily. This option definitely costs the most money, but it works really well.

Vysor and other Chrome extensions

Koush’s Vysor and similar Chrome extensions work pretty well. They allow you to mirror your device screen to your computer using Google Chrome. These methods generally work good enough for most use cases. Most of the extensions have instructions for use. Usually it doesn’t require a cable. At worst, it requires your usual charging cable. Thus, you usually don’t have to make any additional purchases.

You can download Vysor by clicking here (on your computer). The app is available in Google Play. We would’ve included this one in the list above, but the main part of the process is on your PC as opposed to your device. There are other extension options as well. Play with a few and find the one that works with you.

