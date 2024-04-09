Caseology Parallax Samsung Galaxy S24 case review: Should you buy it?

Caseology Parallax case for Samsung Galaxy S24 The Caseology Parallax has been around for several years for a reason. It's a well-priced, easy-to-grip case for all three members of the Galaxy S24 family that's easy to swap at a moment's notice.

Should you buy the Caseology Parallax case for Samsung Galaxy S24?

Andy Walker / Android Authority

When it comes to phone cases, many of us find a favorite and stick with it through every new phone generation. The Caseology Parallax is one such case that has stood the test of time. This simple TPU shield has consistently made it onto our top case lists since its introduction in 2016, and it’s back again for the entire Samsung Galaxy S24 series.

The award-winning design of the Parallax has remained relatively consistent over the years. It features alternating rough, sandstone-like texture segments and Caseology’s unique 3D hexacube design. This pattern, reminiscent of alternating diamonds and triangles, is visible across the middle of the case. The Parallax also incorporates pockets of Air space technology in all four corners, functioning as mini airbags to protect your phone should it fall on any edge. However, it’s worth noting that the case lacks a liner in the back panel to shield the back of your phone from debris.

Andy Walker / Android Authority

One of the Parallax’s appealing aspects is its minimal branding. Aside from a logo, a stripe across the back frame, and the name Caseology etched into the side ridges, the case aesthetic is quite understated. While the side ridges are intended to provide grip, they may not offer as much as some users would prefer. The vertical ridges can make the case feel less secure in the hand, and horizontal ridges might have provided a more secure hold.

On the plus side, the Parallax case is flexible and easy to attach and remove from any of the Galaxy S24 models. This makes it convenient for those who wish to switch between the available navy violet, sage green, matte black, or ash gray colors. Removing from the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s sharp corners is particularly easy, at least compared to other cases like the CYRILL UltraColor.

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Another commendable feature is Caseology’s decision to extend camera protection between each rear lens on all three models. Some other affordable cases tend to overlook this level of security. The icing on the cake is the Parallax’s reasonable price tag.

What are the best Caseology Parallax alternatives?

Andy Walker / Android Authority

CYRILL UltraColor ($19.99 at Amazon): The CYRILL UltraColor offers more attractive colors and a contrast design, but once it’s fitted to your device, it’s tough to remove. This might be good for those who don’t switch up their case game often, though.

The CYRILL UltraColor offers more attractive colors and a contrast design, but once it’s fitted to your device, it’s tough to remove. This might be good for those who don’t switch up their case game often, though. Spigen Liquid Air ($17.99 at Amazon): Another proven formula, the Spigen Liquid Air is a thin case that offers excellent protection and grip in hand. The more straightforward aesthetic might appeal to those who want a more understated shroud.

Another proven formula, the Spigen Liquid Air is a thin case that offers excellent protection and grip in hand. The more straightforward aesthetic might appeal to those who want a more understated shroud. Samsung Silicone Case ($34.99 at Amazon): This first-party case from Samsung offers modest protection for your flagship, has a sweeping range of color options and a thin and light build. It is pricey for what you get, though.

