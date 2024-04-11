Caseology Nano Pop Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra case review: Should you buy it?

Caseology Nano Pop case for Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Caseology's Nano Pop is an easy way to add a flash of color to your Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. It's a simple, flexible case that's easy to swap in and out, though we wish it were available for the other Galaxy S24 models too.

Caseology Nano Pop case for Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra case review review: At a glance What is it? The Caseology Nano Pop is a slim, silicone case with bright colors and plenty of camera protection. The review product was supplied by Caseology.

The Caseology Nano Pop is a slim, silicone case with bright colors and plenty of camera protection. The review product was supplied by Caseology. What is the price? The Caseology Nano Pop is available for $29.99.

The Caseology Nano Pop is available for $29.99. Where can you buy it? You can purchase the Caseology Nano Pop through major trailers in the US, including Amazon.

You can purchase the Caseology Nano Pop through major trailers in the US, including Amazon. Is it worth it? The Caseology Nano Pop provides a more colorful and trendy alternative to Caseology's other cases, but it's only available for Samsung's premier model. Despite this limitation and its welcoming price, it's worth a look if you own the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Should you buy the Caseology Nano Pop for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra?

Andy Walker / Android Authority

If you’ve been eyeing the Caseology Parallax but are yearning for more color in your next phone case, you might want to consider the Nano Pop. The Nano Pop trades flexible plastic for silicone at the same price as the brand’s enduring TPU shell, offering a slightly more vibrant aesthetic with a pop of color around the camera bump.

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Regrettably, the Nano Pop is exclusively available for potential Galaxy S24 Ultra buyers. Caseology decided not to extend its full lineup to all three models. This decision is hard to agree with, given that Caseology only produces three Galaxy S24 cases, and it seems feasible to have made all three available for all three models.

The Nano Pop case is exactly what it appears to be — a simple, cost-effective silicone bumper.

The Nano Pop case is exactly what it appears to be — a simple, cost-effective silicone bumper. It doesn’t overly texture your phone, unlike some of Caseology’s other cases with raised ridges. Instead, it relies on the inherent texture of the silicone to provide grip. This is a feature I appreciate as it maintains a sleeker look for the case. It’s easier to handle than some of the heavily textured TPU cases I’ve tested, and it remains just as flexible and easy to attach and remove from your phone.

Andy Walker / Android Authority

The interior of the Nano Pop mirrors that of the Parallax, employing a series of concentric circles and airspace technology to safeguard both the back and edges in the event of a drop. As previously noted, the Nano Pop is one of Caseology’s more vibrant options, offering Light Violet and Blueberry Navy as colorful alternatives to the basic Black Sesame, which only combines black with a hint of gray.

Andy Walker / Android Authority

While I don’t always favor bright cases, I believe the Nano Pop looks appealing in all three finishes. Priced at just $29, it’s a worthwhile investment to protect your already pricey Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Caseology Nano Pop case for Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Caseology Nano Pop case for Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Two-tone colorways • Smooth silicone finish • Camera protection MSRP: $29.99 Only for the Ultra The Caseology Nano Pop case offers a host of two-tone colorways, a soft-touch finish, and plenty of drop protection where it counts for the Galaxy S24 Ultra. See price at Amazon Save $11.00

What are the best Caseology Nano Pop alternatives?

Andy Walker / Android Authority

CYRILL UltraColor ($19.99 at Amazon): The CYRILL UltraColor has three gorgeous colorways with a sophisticated, minimalist aesthetic. It’s available for all three S24 models, but the Ultra offering is a really tight fit.

The CYRILL UltraColor has three gorgeous colorways with a sophisticated, minimalist aesthetic. It’s available for all three S24 models, but the Ultra offering is a really tight fit. Samsung Silicone case ($34.99 at Amazon): Samsung’s homebaked case offers plenty of additional color options, with a soft silicone finish. However, it’s not cheap, and the protection it offers lags behind alternatives.

Samsung’s homebaked case offers plenty of additional color options, with a soft silicone finish. However, it’s not cheap, and the protection it offers lags behind alternatives. Caseology Parallax ($17.99 at Amazon): The Parallax is an excellent case available for all Galaxy S24 models. It might not be as colorful, but it offers a more rigid fit, and uses a tried and tested design.

Comments