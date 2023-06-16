People hardly use physical checks anymore, but I still get some occasionally. Thankfully, most banks allow you to deposit them using your phone, and even third-party money services make it simple to cash your checks. Can you deposit a check on Cash App? Let’s find out!

QUICK ANSWER While you can deposit a check on Cash App, this feature is not currently available to all users. If Cash App has enabled the feature for your account, you can launch Cash App and go to Money > Checks. Enter the check amount and select Confirm Amount. Tap on Confirm front of check and Confirm back of check. Take photos of both sides and select Submit check. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS How to deposit a check on Cash App

Are check deposits instant?

Why can't I deposit a check on Cash App

How to deposit a check on Cash App

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

You may or may not be able to deposit a check on Cash App. The company still labels this an experimental feature; only some users can access it. Sadly, if your account doesn’t have the check cashing feature enabled, you won’t be able to use it until it is rolled out to everyone.

Even if your account qualifies for this feature, there are some additional requirements you need to keep in mind.

Requirements for depositing checks on Cash App: The check must be written to your name, or to your name and another person’s.

This check needs to be in your possession.

The check must be from a bank, credit union, or other depository institution in the United States.

It needs to be payable in US dollars.

The payer needs to have properly signed or authenticated it.

The amount can’t exceed Square’s maximum check amount for your account. It also can’t cause the total amount of checks you have submitted to exceed any daily, weekly, monthly, or other limits.

Your check needs to be dated, and be no older than 90 days.

The check can’t have been deposited or cashed in the past.

There need to be no modifications or changes to the check since it was created. Save for the indorsement on the back.

You are the only person who can indorse this check. You also need to indorse it following the instructions Cash App provides during the process. It shouldn’t be indorsed prior to this.

The check has not been dishonored previously, nor are you aware of any reason to believe that the check will be dishonored. Now, if you know your account qualifies for mobile check deposits, and you meet all the above requirements, it’s time to get your money!

How to deposit a check on Cash App: Launch Cash App. Tap on the Money tab. It looks like a bank building, or your account balance, if you have any. Scroll down and tap on the Checks button. Enter the exact check amount and tap on Confirm Amount. Verify the information is correct and tap on Confirm front of check. Follow the on-screen instructions to properly indorse the check and select Confirm back of check. Tap the Take Photo buttons next to the Front and Back options. Shoot the images. Select Submit check.

Does the Cash App deposit checks instantly?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

The funds won’t immediately become available after you go through this process. How quickly the money becomes available depends on where the check comes from. Cash App claims US Treasury checks are usually available in one business day. Other checks may take up to 15 days to clear.

Also, when you deposit the check will also matter. For Cash App check deposits, days close at 4 PM Pacific time. This means that you should deposit before that time if you want your check to count as submitted on the same day. Otherwise, the clock starts ticking the day after. Also, Saturdays, Sundays, and federal holidays are not business days.

Why can’t I deposit a check on Cash App? There are multiple reasons why you may be having issues depositing checks. As mentioned already, many users don’t have the feature enabled on their Cash App accounts. In fact, most probably don’t. You won’t even see the option if this is the case. The ability to deposit a check on Cash App will become available once the company rolls the feature out to everyone.

Additionally, Cash App may have detected your check didn’t meet its requirements for mobile check deposits. If it’s a matter of the payer’s account having no funds, or something dealing with the institution, Cash App will let you know.

FAQs

Can I deposit my stimulus check on Cash App? You can deposit stimulus checks on Cash App, as long as the check deposit feature is enabled for your account. Additionally, you can use direct deposit to more easily and quickly get your stimulus money. Here’s a guide for finding your Cash App routing and account number.

Can you deposit a cashier's check on Cash App? Cashier’s checks are essentially regular checks, but the bank signs and issues them, using its own accounts and funds. This means there should be no issue depositing them, just as you would any other check. That said, Cash App isn’t clear about the specifics of this topic.

Does Cash App charge a fee when depositing a check There is no fee to deposit a check on Cash App. There may, however, be fees depending on what you do with the funds later. For example, Cash Out instant withdrawals to your bank account will incur a 0.5% -1.75% fee, with a $0.25 charge set as the minimum. There are also fees for investing in stocks or Bitcoin.

Comments