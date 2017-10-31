Last week’s poll summary: Out of Out of almost 7,000 total votes , 63% of our readers said they prefer OLED screens over LCDs, while 14.7% voted LCD over OLED. 22.3% of voters said they don’t care what type of display it is, as long as it looks good.

If you’re a fan of big phones, 2017 has you covered. The Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8 Plus, Google Pixel 2 XL, and Huawei Mate 10 are all fantastic devices, and the LG also has a contender in the race with the V30.

In case you missed it, we’ve just published our full LG V30 review (spoiler alert: we really like this phone). With its gorgeous design, all-day battery life, fantastic cameras, and Hi-Fi Quad DAC, the V30 is certainly one of the best phones you can buy right now.

Don’t miss: LG V30 review: a photography and videography dream

However, it’s not perfect, and there are some other Android handsets out there that do a few things better than the V30. For instance, LG still has a ways to go on its software. Some of the animations around the UI are awkward, and the settings menu still seems cluttered when it doesn’t need to be. Also, while the V30’s rear-facing cameras are superb, the front-facing camera still needs a lot of work.

So now that the V30 is up for pre-order, are you buying one? Or are you more interested in another 2017 flagship? Be sure to cast your vote in the poll attached below, and speak up in the comments if there’s anything you’d like to add.