There’s a lot to like about the LG V30, including beefy specs that are centered around a Snapdragon 835 processor. There’s also a dual camera setup, a new 18:9 FullVision display, and much more. But you’re not here for the specs, you want to learn more about where to buy the LG V30.

Look no further! In this post, we’ll walk you through the LG V30 price, release date, and any carrier deals we can find.

The LG V30 release date was Thursday, September 21 in South Korea. Since then, it has started to roll out to more markets, and will soon hit the United States as well.

The LG V30 price costs around $800 in the states, though it will vary depending on carrier. Carrier specific pricing and other related details can be found below.

Not every market will get the LG V30 Plus. In its announcement, LG noted that the V30 Plus with 128 GB of storage will be available in “limited markets”, and the good news for US consumers is that Sprint and US Cellular have already confirmed that they will carry the V30 Plus stateside.

The 64 GB V30 comes in four color options: Aurora Black, Cloud Silver, Moroccan Blue, and Lavender Violet. There’s no word yet as to which color options will be available with the V30 Plus.

B&O Play earphones will be packaged with the V30, but only in some markets. LG says these earphones feature digital filters that adjust the pre- and post-ringing of the impulse response of music with three different user-selectable features. There are also four presets that mix and match sound frequencies and decibel scales to help produce high-quality audio.

Get a free DayDream View VR Headset when you order your LG V30 from Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, or US Cellular.

LG V30 carrier and retailer deals:

United States

Unlocked: The unlocked LG V30 is now up for pre-order from B&H for $829.99, with expected availability set for Tuesday, December 5.

Verizon: You can now purchase the V30 in Cloud Silver on Verizon’s website where it will run you $840. If you opt to finance the phone through Verizon, it’ll add $35/month to your bill. To sweeten the deal, Verizon is offering a $200 gift card if you purchase by November 20.

AT&T: The LG V30 is now available from AT&T’s website. For those curious, the AT&T version will work with AT&T’s new 5G Evolution network. The phone costs $810 outright, or $27 per month for 30 months with AT&T Next, and there’s also a deal for a free second V30. There are, of course, some strings attached:

“For a limited time, buy an LG V30 and get one FREE when you add a line and buy both on AT&T Next with monthly eligible wireless and have eligible DIRECTV service.”

T-Mobile: You can now place your order for the V30 from T-Mobile, though the device is currently on backorder until October 11. It’s available in Cloud Silver with 64 GB of storage and can be yours for $80 down and $30 per month for 24 months. It’s also available for $800 outright.

It’s worth noting that the V30 is the first T-Mobile phone to support T-Mobile’s 600 Mhz spectrum, which should give better performance in rural areas.

Sprint: Sprint isn’t carrying the 64 GB V30, though it is selling the LG V30 Plus with 128 GB of storage. The phone arrives October 13, and can be yours for $38 per month and $0 down with Sprint Flex. The LG V30 Plus also comes with a much nicer pair of headphones in the box to help take advantage of that Hi-Fi DAC.

If you happen to know anyone who also wants a new V30 Plus, you can take advantage of Sprint’s new BOGO deal (details at the link below).

US Cellular: Sprint isn’t the only carrier in the US to get some V30 Plus action. In fact, US Cellular is getting both of LG’s new V-series devices. That’s right — the LG V30 and V30 Plus are both available from US Cellular at the links below. Pricing is as follows:

LG V30: $28.32 per month for 30 months / $299.99 prepaid

LG V30 Plus: $30.20 per month for 30 months / $349.99 prepaid

US Cellular is also offering a free Daydream View VR headset when you buy either the V30 or V30 Plus.

Canada

The LG V30 will go on sale in Canada at a number of carriers and retailers on October 20. It’ll be available from Rogers (online and select stores), Fido, TELUS, Bell, Freedom Mobile, and Koodo Mobile (online), as well as Best Buy Mobile, WIRELESSWAVE, and TBooth Wireless.

Specific pricing information has yet to be released, so we’ll update this article as we learn more.

Did we miss any details? Be sure to let us know in the comments!