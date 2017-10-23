Last week’s poll summary: Out of Out of over 3,800 total votes , 33.6% of our readers said they wouldn’t buy the Huawei Mate 10 or Mate 10 Pro. 30.7% said they prefer the Mate 10 Pro, while 21.7% said they’d rather buy the Mate 10.

OLED vs LCD— a topic that’s been heavily debated in the Android world for years with no signs of slowing down. That’s because there are pros and cons with each display technology.

LCD displays are cheaper to manufacture, are energy efficient, and there’s no risk of screen burn in. LCDs may not provide as much contrast as OLED panels, though they are able to provide excellent natural color reproduction. OLED displays, while more expensive to manufacture, tend to offer better viewing angles and deeper blacks. OLEDs also run the risk of screen burn in, however, which is the topic of this week’s poll.

Reports have been circulating over the past couple days, claiming that the Pixel 2 XL‘s LG-made pOLED display is already experiencing burn-in issues after only a few weeks of use. Burn-in doesn’t happen on LCD displays, which is why many folks prefer to stay away from OLED.

So we want to know, which side are you on? LCD or OLED? Or do you not have a preference? Be sure to cast your vote in the poll attached below, and speak up in the comments if you have anything to add.