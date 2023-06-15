We asked, you told us: You're definitely open to buying a Pixel 8 phone

Smartprix

We’ve seen plenty of Pixel 8 series leaks in the last few months, ranging from camera details to Tensor G3 info and renders. So we’re getting a clearer idea of what the new phones will look like.

We recently asked readers whether they were planning to buy the Pixel 8 phones. Well, the results are in, and here’s what you said.

Are you planning to buy a Pixel 8 series phone?

Results Just over 1,100 votes were cast in this poll, and it turns out ~35% of respondents were planning to buy a Pixel 8 Pro in particular. Our own leaked info via reliable tipster Kamila Wojciechowska points to major camera hardware upgrades, while a leaked video showed a built-in thermometer too. So we’re guessing these features, along with expected perks like a bigger battery and better screen, are enticing readers.

In second place was “Maybe, I’ll wait for more info,” accounting for 27.79% of the vote. We can understand why, as pricing and other features will be key factors. It’s not uncommon for Pixel phones to ship with a few issues either, so we’re guessing some respondents will be waiting for reviews and user feedback.

Almost 85% of respondents are considering a Pixel 8 series phone, at the very least.

Otherwise, ~21% of surveyed readers said they were planning to buy the standard Pixel 8. This phone is still tipped to arrive with an improved main camera and a more powerful processor. We’re also hoping the vanilla model retains the $599 asking price.

Finally, 15.83% of polled readers said they weren’t planning to buy the Pixel 8 series. We’re guessing these readers either recently bought a phone or are planning to buy a phone from a different brand.

Nevertheless, almost 85% of surveyed users are at least open to buying a Pixel 8 series phone. And just over 55% say they’re definitely buying one of these handsets.

