Survey reveals a lot of Android fans would buy the iPhone 17 — but only with this dreamy change

If you’ve been following the recent smartphone launches, you’re likely already aware that the iPhone 17 series has generated considerable buzz. Although Apple is primarily catching up to Android, it has hit a few home runs with the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro, enough to tempt many Android fans to consider an iPhone. We asked you whether this year’s iPhones are tempting you to switch, and a surprising number of people are tempted. Even more shockingly, a nice majority would consider the iPhone 17 lineup if it ran Android.

We received 1,265 votes on our first poll, and a majority, ~58% users, are not interested in switching to the iPhone.

While the majority isn’t surprising at all — Android is a mature platform that is widely loved, and switching platforms is a big task — it’s the fair few people who are tempted that are surprising. A good 21% are strongly tempted by the iPhone 17 lineup, and this is a number that would have been a lot lower in previous years. Another ~8% are tempted, but only for the iPhone 17 Pro models. Apple has even managed to get ~10% of votes from people who aren’t tempted to switch, but are definitely curious about what the company is cooking with the iPhone 17.

What if the iPhone 17 lineup ran Android instead of iOS? Would the change in platforms tempt Android fans to switch to the iPhone 17 series hardware, presuming the same level of ecosystem integration? The answer is a very surprising “Yes!” We received 931 votes on this poll, and a good 31% of voters are ready to buy the base iPhone 17 if it were to run Android. Another ~31% is interested in the iPhone 17 Pro if it ran Android. Only a tiny 3% are interested in an Android-based iPhone Air, which isn’t surprising given the generally lukewarm response to thin-and-light smartphones so far. Combined, that is a good 65% majority of voters who think Apple has done a great job with the iPhone 17 hardware, enough for them to consider a fantasy Android-iPhone.

35% of voters are sticking to their guns, though. They wouldn’t buy an iPhone even if it came with Android. The sentiment is fair, as even though the iPhone 17 series is good, it isn’t the most bleeding-edge smartphone tech. We’ve seen a lot better from Chinese OEMs, so merely swapping the OS wouldn’t magically make it the best Android smartphone. It would have made it a fair contender, though, as it does the Galaxy S and Google Pixel flagship lineups, which also aren’t the best possible hardware in a phone (but come close). However, “fair” might not be enough for those seeking the absolute “best.”

Are you surprised by the results? Do you think Apple has done a good job with the iPhone 17 series? Should Android OEMs be worried with so many people tempted by the iPhone? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

