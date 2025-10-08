Poll: Would you buy the iPhone 17 if it ran Android?

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The iPhone 17 series is one of the most ambitious releases from Apple in recent years. It features noticeable upgrades to the base iPhone 17, a new design for the iPhone 17 Pro, and an all-new iPhone Air that is a joy to hold. If Apple’s current delivery timelines are any indication, the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro are off to a strong start, making for great upgrades for older iPhone users. Those of us using an Android flagship are unlikely to switch to the iPhone 17 series, partly due to our allegiance to Android. But what if the iPhone 17 series ran Android instead of iOS? Would you consider picking one up then, instead of a flagship from Samsung or Google?

Would you buy the iPhone 17 series if it ran Android? 117 votes Yes, I would consider buying the base iPhone 17 with Android. 32 % Yes, I would consider buying the iPhone 17 Pro with Android. 26 % Yes, I would consider buying the iPhone Air with Android. 2 % No, I wouldn't buy an iPhone, even if it came with Android. 39 %

For the sake of this discussion, we’ll presume that the hardware of the iPhone 17 series (and its performance) remains unchanged even when it runs Android. That means users still get access to the Apple A19 and A19 Pro SoCs, which are among the fastest smartphone processors. The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 is here to give it some competition, but if history is any indication, the A17 Pro is likely to maintain its lead. For Android users seeking raw, benchmark-beating performance, this hypothetical Android-based iPhone 17 Pro would be the ideal phone to purchase. The iPhone 17 series also starts at 256GB storage, which would help justify the pricing against its Android peers.

Although Apple is several years late, the iPhone 17’s 120Hz display is impressive, especially considering it shares specifications with the iPhone 17 Pro. While Apple could push for a higher refresh rate or resolution on the 17 series, the current spec sits at the sweet spot between practicality and overkill for most users.

Then there’s the camera, for which we have to presume that it would perform just as well on Android as it does on iOS. All rear cameras across the iPhone 17 lineup are now 48MP sensors. Current Android flagships, especially from Chinese OEMs, come with much better hardware, and flagships expected to be released in the near future will push the envelope even further. For photos, Android flagships from Chinese OEMs lead the charge, but this hypothetical iPhone 17 Pro running on Android would still be one of the best for video recording and social media use.

One can argue that people buy an iPhone primarily because of iOS, and that there are already plenty of better phones that run Android. However, the iPhone isn’t entirely defined by iOS — Apple also excels in other areas, such as customer experience, after-sales service, and brand value, among others. The popularity of iPhones has also given rise to a flourishing accessory ecosystem for the iPhone, unmatched by anything on the Android side. This hypothetical Android-toting iPhone 17 would also continue to benefit from these features.

To spice up the discussion, we do presume that the Android-based iPhone 17 would also benefit from iOS-exclusive features like iMessage — a feature that won’t be available to its Android peers. It would still be an Apple product, after all. We also presume that it would slot in very nicely within Apple’s existing hardware and software ecosystem, allowing you to use an Apple Watch, for instance. This advantage would once again not be available to its Android peers. To keep things fair, ecosystem-exclusive features from other Android OEMs would also not be available on this iPhone. Therefore, don’t expect to use Pixel’s AI goodies here or Samsung’s ecosystem, either.

We also presume that the Android-running iPhone 17 series would be priced the same as the actual iPhone 17 lineup. That means the iPhone 17 with Android would start at $829, and the iPhone 17 Pro with Android would start at $1,099.

So, would you buy an iPhone 17 if it ran Android? Which phone in the series would you consider at the existing prices? What feature would be the most appealing to you in a hypothetical Android-based iPhone 17, apart from its operating system? If you wouldn’t switch to the Android-based iPhone 17, what would your reasons be? For context, what is your current phone? Vote in the poll above and let us know more in the comments below!

