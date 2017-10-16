Last week’s poll summary: Out of Out of almost 5,000 total votes , 70.8% of our readers said they don’t care if their smartphone has a single- or dual-camera setup, while 23.2% said their smartphone has to have a dual camera.

Huawei has just taken the wraps off the new Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro, and Porsche Design Mate 10. With some awesome new AI features and upgraded designs, these devices seem like they could give some of the other flagships a run for their money.

All three phones won’t be available in all regions of the world however, and exact pricing will depend on your area. Here’s what we know about pricing and availability so far.

The Mate 10 will be released in late October in a handful of Asian and European countries (full list here), while the Mate 10 Pro is coming to more than two dozen countries in mid-November. The Porsche Design Mate 10 will be available in mid-November as well.

As for pricing, the Mate 10 will cost €699 (around $825), while the Mate 10 Pro will go up to €799 ($945). And for folks who don’t mind spending over $1,000 on a smartphone, the Porsche Design Mate 10 is going on sale for €1395 (around $1,650).

If these smartphones were available in your region, which one would you buy? Cast your vote in the poll below, and be sure to speak up in the comments if there’s any thing you’d like to add.