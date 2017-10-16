Editor’s note: This look at the the Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro, and Mate 10 Porsche Design price and availability is developing. We’ll update the story as more info emerges. Stay tuned!

If Huawei is serious about beating Apple and Samsung to become the world’s top smartphone manufacturer, it needs a marquee series that can raise the bar for its entire portfolio. The closest Huawei has ever got to this is the Mate series, and this year’s installment looks better than ever.

We have a detailed look at the Huawei Mate 10 specs here, and this post will give you a roundup of the essential information from today’s announcement. As always though, the success of the new Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro, and Mate 10 Porsche Design will rely heavily on their price, availability and release dates. Here’s what we know so far!

Huawei Mate 10 models

The Mate 10 will be sold in following color options:

Mocha Brown

Black

Champagne Gold

Pink Gold

The Mate 10 Pro will be sold in:

Midnight Blue

Titanium Gray

Mocha Brown

Pink Gold

If you’re pining for the Porsche Design version, you will only be able to get it in colorway only: Diamond Black.

Huawei Mate 10 availability and release date

In the past, Huawei has dragged its feet with Mate releases, but it looks like we won’t have to wait that much for the Mate 10 series release date.

The Mate 10 will be released starting in late October in Australia, China, Egypt, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, and UAE .

will be released in . The Mate 10 Pro will go on sale in mid-November in more than two dozen countries, including France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Poland, Thailand, and the UK .

will go on sale in in more than two dozen countries, including . The Mate 10 Porsche Design will be available in mid-November, in countries including China, France, Germany, Egypt, Italy, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland and South Africa.

Huawei Mate 10 price

The Huawei Mate 10 will cost €699 (around $825), while the Mate 10 Pro will go up to €799 ($945). The Porsche Design model to be quite a bit steeper, at €1395.

Keep it tuned to Android Authority for more details on the new Huawei Mate 10 series!

Developing…