Huawei’s Mate 9 and Mate 9 Pro featured some of the most top-of-the-line specifications by 2016’s standards, and the same can be said for the company’s 2017 flagships, the Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro, and Porsche Design Mate 10.

Here are the differences you need to know about Huawei’s Mate 10 lineup.

For starters, the Mate 10 Pro and Porsche Design Mate 10 are basically the same phone, save for the fancier chassis on the Porsche Design model. All three devices feature the recently announced Kirin 970 processor, the same rear-facing 12 and 20 MP dual Leica camera setup, and the same gigantic 4,000 mAh battery. There are a few big differences worth noting, however. The standard Mate 10 makes the jump up to a 5.9-inch Quad HD LCD display at a more traditional 16:9 aspect ratio, while the Mate 10 Pro and Porsche Design Mate 10 feature a 6.0-inch Full HD+ OLED display with an 18:9 aspect ratio.

They also differ in memory — the Mate 10 has 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of on-board storage, the Pro has either 4 or 6 GB of RAM and either 64 or 128 GB of storage, and the Porsche Design has 6 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. In addition, the Mate 10 comes with a microSD card slot and a 3.5 mm headphone jack, while neither the Pro nor Porsche Design models come with either of those features.

Below you’ll find the complete list of the Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro, and Porsche Design Mate 10 specs.

Huawei Mate 10 Huawei Mate 10 Pro Porsche Design Mate 10 Display 5.9-inch Huawei FullView LCD

3D glass

2560 x 1440 resolution

499 ppi

16:9 aspect ratio 6.0-inch Huawei FullView OLED

2160 x 1080 resolution

402 ppi

18:9 aspect ratio 6.0-inch Huawei FullView OLED

2160 x 1080 resolution

402 ppi

18:9 aspect ratio Processor Huawei Kirin 970

Octa-core CPU (4 Cortex A73 2.36 GHz + 4 Cortex A53 1.8 GHz) + i7 co-processor Huawei Kirin 970

Octa-core CPU (4 Cortex A73 2.36 GHz + 4 Cortex A53 1.8 GHz) + i7 co-processor Huawei Kirin 970

Octa-core CPU (4 Cortex A73 2.36 GHz + 4 Cortex A53 1.8 GHz) + i7 co-processor GPU Mali-G72 MP12 Mali-G72 MP12 Mali-G72 MP12 RAM 4 GB

LPDDR4 4 / 6 GB

LPDDR4 6 GB

LPDDR4 Storage 64 GB

MicroSD expansion up to 256 GB (uses SIM 2 slot) 64 / 128 GB

No MicroSD card slot 256 GB

No MicroSD card slot Cameras Rear cameras:

20 MP Monochrome + 12 MP RGB sensors

f/1.6 in both lenses, OIS (color sensor only), BSI CMOS, dual-LED flash, PDAF+CAF+Laser+Depth auto focus, 2x Hybrid Zoom, 4K video recording



Front camera: 8 MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, fixed focus Rear cameras:

20 MP Monochrome + 12 MP RGB sensors

f/1.6 in both lenses, OIS (color sensor only), BSI CMOS, dual-LED flash, PDAF+CAF+Laser+Depth auto focus, 2x Hybrid Zoom, 4K video recording



Front camera: 8 MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, fixed focus Rear cameras:

20 MP Monochrome + 12 MP RGB sensors

f/1.6 in both lenses, OIS (color sensor only), BSI CMOS, dual-LED flash, PDAF+CAF+Laser+Depth auto focus, 2x Hybrid Zoom, 4K video recording



Front camera: 8 MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, fixed focus Battery 4,000 mAh

Non-removable

Huawei SuperCharge 4,000 mAh

Non-removable

Huawei SuperCharge 4,000 mAh

Non-removable

Huawei SuperCharge IP rating None IP67 IP67 SIM Dual SIM

Primary SIM: 4G

Secondary SIM: 2G/3G/4G Dual SIM

Primary SIM: 4G

Secondary SIM: 2G/3G/4G Dual SIM

Primary SIM: 4G

Secondary SIM: 2G/3G/4G 3.5 mm headphone jack Yes No No Connectivity Wi-Fi 2.4 G, 802.11a/b/g/n/ac with Wi-Fi Direct support

Bluetooth 4.2, support BLE

support aptX/aptX HD and LDAC HD Audio

USB Type-C

DisplayPort 1.2 Wi-Fi 2.4 G, 802.11a/b/g/n/ac with Wi-Fi Direct support

Bluetooth 4.2, support BLE

support aptX/aptX HD and LDAC HD Audio

USB Type-C

DisplayPort 1.2 Wi-Fi 2.4 G, 802.11a/b/g/n/ac with Wi-Fi Direct support

Bluetooth 4.2, support BLE

support aptX/aptX HD and LDAC HD Audio

USB Type-C

DisplayPort 1.2 Software Android 8.0 Oreo

EMUI 8.0 Android 8.0 Oreo

EMUI 8.0 Android 8.0 Oreo

EMUI 8.0 Colors Mocha Brown, Black, Champagne Gold, Pink Gold Midnight Blue, Titanium Gray, Mocha Brown, Pink Gold Diamond Black Dimensions and weight 150.5 x 77.8 x 8.2 mm

186 g 154.2 x 74.5 x 7.9 mm

178 g 154.2 x 74.5 x 7.9 mm

178 g

Be sure to speak up in the comments below if you think Huawei could have improved in any areas or if you think they knocked it out of the park.

