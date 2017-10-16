Huawei’s Mate 9 and Mate 9 Pro featured some of the most top-of-the-line specifications by 2016’s standards, and the same can be said for the company’s 2017 flagships, the Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro, and Porsche Design Mate 10.
Here are the differences you need to know about Huawei’s Mate 10 lineup.
For starters, the Mate 10 Pro and Porsche Design Mate 10 are basically the same phone, save for the fancier chassis on the Porsche Design model. All three devices feature the recently announced Kirin 970 processor, the same rear-facing 12 and 20 MP dual Leica camera setup, and the same gigantic 4,000 mAh battery. There are a few big differences worth noting, however. The standard Mate 10 makes the jump up to a 5.9-inch Quad HD LCD display at a more traditional 16:9 aspect ratio, while the Mate 10 Pro and Porsche Design Mate 10 feature a 6.0-inch Full HD+ OLED display with an 18:9 aspect ratio.
They also differ in memory — the Mate 10 has 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of on-board storage, the Pro has either 4 or 6 GB of RAM and either 64 or 128 GB of storage, and the Porsche Design has 6 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. In addition, the Mate 10 comes with a microSD card slot and a 3.5 mm headphone jack, while neither the Pro nor Porsche Design models come with either of those features.
Below you’ll find the complete list of the Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro, and Porsche Design Mate 10 specs.
|Huawei Mate 10
|Huawei Mate 10 Pro
|Porsche Design Mate 10
|Display
|5.9-inch Huawei FullView LCD
3D glass
2560 x 1440 resolution
499 ppi
16:9 aspect ratio
|6.0-inch Huawei FullView OLED
2160 x 1080 resolution
402 ppi
18:9 aspect ratio
|6.0-inch Huawei FullView OLED
2160 x 1080 resolution
402 ppi
18:9 aspect ratio
|Processor
|Huawei Kirin 970
Octa-core CPU (4 Cortex A73 2.36 GHz + 4 Cortex A53 1.8 GHz) + i7 co-processor
|Huawei Kirin 970
Octa-core CPU (4 Cortex A73 2.36 GHz + 4 Cortex A53 1.8 GHz) + i7 co-processor
|Huawei Kirin 970
Octa-core CPU (4 Cortex A73 2.36 GHz + 4 Cortex A53 1.8 GHz) + i7 co-processor
|GPU
|Mali-G72 MP12
|Mali-G72 MP12
|Mali-G72 MP12
|RAM
|4 GB
LPDDR4
|4 / 6 GB
LPDDR4
|6 GB
LPDDR4
|Storage
|64 GB
MicroSD expansion up to 256 GB (uses SIM 2 slot)
|64 / 128 GB
No MicroSD card slot
|256 GB
No MicroSD card slot
|Cameras
|Rear cameras:
20 MP Monochrome + 12 MP RGB sensors
f/1.6 in both lenses, OIS (color sensor only), BSI CMOS, dual-LED flash, PDAF+CAF+Laser+Depth auto focus, 2x Hybrid Zoom, 4K video recording
Front camera: 8 MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, fixed focus
|Rear cameras:
20 MP Monochrome + 12 MP RGB sensors
f/1.6 in both lenses, OIS (color sensor only), BSI CMOS, dual-LED flash, PDAF+CAF+Laser+Depth auto focus, 2x Hybrid Zoom, 4K video recording
Front camera: 8 MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, fixed focus
|Rear cameras:
20 MP Monochrome + 12 MP RGB sensors
f/1.6 in both lenses, OIS (color sensor only), BSI CMOS, dual-LED flash, PDAF+CAF+Laser+Depth auto focus, 2x Hybrid Zoom, 4K video recording
Front camera: 8 MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, fixed focus
|Battery
|4,000 mAh
Non-removable
Huawei SuperCharge
|4,000 mAh
Non-removable
Huawei SuperCharge
|4,000 mAh
Non-removable
Huawei SuperCharge
|IP rating
|None
|IP67
|IP67
|SIM
|Dual SIM
Primary SIM: 4G
Secondary SIM: 2G/3G/4G
|Dual SIM
Primary SIM: 4G
Secondary SIM: 2G/3G/4G
|Dual SIM
Primary SIM: 4G
Secondary SIM: 2G/3G/4G
|3.5 mm headphone jack
|Yes
|No
|No
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 2.4 G, 802.11a/b/g/n/ac with Wi-Fi Direct support
Bluetooth 4.2, support BLE
support aptX/aptX HD and LDAC HD Audio
USB Type-C
DisplayPort 1.2
|Wi-Fi 2.4 G, 802.11a/b/g/n/ac with Wi-Fi Direct support
Bluetooth 4.2, support BLE
support aptX/aptX HD and LDAC HD Audio
USB Type-C
DisplayPort 1.2
|Wi-Fi 2.4 G, 802.11a/b/g/n/ac with Wi-Fi Direct support
Bluetooth 4.2, support BLE
support aptX/aptX HD and LDAC HD Audio
USB Type-C
DisplayPort 1.2
|Software
|Android 8.0 Oreo
EMUI 8.0
|Android 8.0 Oreo
EMUI 8.0
|Android 8.0 Oreo
EMUI 8.0
|Colors
|Mocha Brown, Black, Champagne Gold, Pink Gold
|Midnight Blue, Titanium Gray, Mocha Brown, Pink Gold
|Diamond Black
|Dimensions and weight
|150.5 x 77.8 x 8.2 mm
186 g
|154.2 x 74.5 x 7.9 mm
178 g
|154.2 x 74.5 x 7.9 mm
178 g
Be sure to speak up in the comments below if you think Huawei could have improved in any areas or if you think they knocked it out of the park.
Check out our other Huawei Mate 10 coverage, including full announcement details and the price and availability roundup.